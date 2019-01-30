[December 06, 2018] New Video Shares Key To Maximizing The Investment Of Adjustable Office Workstations

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Dec. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in cloud-based environment, health, safety (EHS) and sustainability solutions, shares its newest Humantech video "Adjustable Office Workstations: How to Maximize the Investment" in its blog series, The Bottom Line. Certified Professional Ergonomist and Research Lead Blake McGowan shares a recent study that highlights the value of providing office ergonomics training when installing adjustable office workstations and flexible workplaces, including the positive impacts it has on employee well-being and performance. Research Scientist Michelle Robertson and her colleagues from the Liberty Mutual Research Institute for Safety conducted the longitudinal field study* on a large group of office employees over a nine-month period. Participants were provided with equipment in one of three groups: Control: a traditional workstation or cubicle Workplace: adjustable workstations and a flexible workplace Workplace and Training: an adjustable workstation, a flexible workplace, and office ergonomics training The two key findings were: Participants in the "Workplace" group experienced better well-being and performance, including improved computing postures and less muscle discomfort.

Participants in the "Workplace and Training" group received greater benefits than those in the "Workplace" group. Providing adjustable workstations is just the first step to optimizing employee well-being and performance. "To maximize both the employees' benefits ad the return on investment, organizations need to provide office ergonomics training. On average, companies invest $2,500 per person on equipment. Aren't just a few more dollars to train them worth it?" asks McGowan.



To watch the video, visit the Humantech blog or YouTube page. In each Bottom Line video, McGowan translates an ergonomics research study into simple takeaways that can be immediately transferred and used in the workplace. Topics range from understanding the causal factors of musculoskeletal disorders, the primary risk factors for carpal tunnel syndrome, manual material handling, employee engagement, and return on investment.

*Robertson MM, Huang YH, Lee J. (2017). Improvements in musculoskeletal health and computing behaviors: Effects of a macroergonomics office workplace and training intervention. Appl Ergon. 2017 Jul;62:182-196. About VelocityEHS | Humantech

For nearly 40 years, global companies have relied on VelocityEHS' Humantech software and services for workplace ergonomics improvements. By combining experienced, board-certified ergonomists with our proprietary assessment tools and comprehensive software, we deliver integrated solutions that impact safety, quality, and productivity. To learn more about how our Humantech solutions can help you "do ergonomics right," visit www.humantech.com. About VelocityEHS

Trusted by more than 13,000 customers worldwide, VelocityEHS helps you reach your EHS goals faster with quick implementations, affordable solutions, and unparalleled customer support. We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based environment, health and safety (EHS) software platform. Our easy-to-use software applications are designed based on industry best-practice principles to help you solve complex business challenges in simple ways. Recognized by the EHS industry's top independent analysts, achieving leading scores in the Verdantix 2017 Green Quadrant Analysis and 2017 NAEM EHS & Sustainability Software Ratings Report, VelocityEHS is the global leader in cloud EHS software solutions. VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Oakville, Canada; London, England; and Sydney, Australia. For more information, visit www.EHS.com .

Contact: Jennifer Sinkwitts

Tel: 734.663.3330 ext. 132

jsinkwitts@humantech.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-video-shares-key-to-maximizing-the-investment-of-adjustable-office-workstations-300760939.html SOURCE VelocityEHS | Humantech

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]