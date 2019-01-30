[December 06, 2018] New Data Finds Poor Enterprise Mobility Connectivity and Performance Costs Companies $20,000 Per Year, Per Mobile Worker

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Dec. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, more than 50 per cent of the workforce (representing 1.7 billion workers) is mobile, relying on technology and mobile solutions to perform their everyday job functions. Many workers – such as nurses, first responders, field service technicians, or delivery drivers – depend on reliable mobile access in real-time to critical information at the point of interaction. Mobility is business-critical, and this reality has put more pressure on companies to find solutions that safeguard customer or asset data for remote workers while supporting productivity, reducing workforce downtime/failures and providing clear ROI (return on investment).

According to a new study commissioned by SOTI , the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, and conducted by VDC Research, access to increasingly powerful mobile and other internet-connected devices, intuitive and immersive applications and robust networks has significantly changed the way we work. In fact, even one dropped connection or poorly performing application per shift can translate into almost $20,000 in annual support and productivity loss costs per mobile worker. The consequence of each failure incident can result in up to 100 minutes in lost productivity or 23 per cent of a daily shift. The study found that even though workers are relying on mobile solutions more than ever, surprisingly, many are not leveraging Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) solutions to their fullest potential. In fact, only one in five claims to have complete visibility into mobile device (comprising of phones, tablets, POS systems, scanners and other ruggedized Internet-connected hardware) and application usage. This represents a massive underserved opportunity for organizations to further streamline business-critical mobility support as well as improve the end user experience and ultimately a company’s bottom line. Leading Business-Critical Mobility Investment Drivers Improve worker productivity 36.4% Increase sales/revenues 28.6% Improve real-time decision making 27.0% Improve competitive advantage 26.2% Reduce paperwork 26.2% While improving workforce productivity remains the leading business-critical mobility investment driver, organizations are similarly leveraging these investments to drive revenues, improve real-time decision making and introduce competitive differentiation.

Worker productivity improvements ranked high as a driver for investment in mobile technology in all sectors – which include healthcare, manufacturing and transportation & logistics. However, there were differences in the primary driver for investment between the sectors. For example, the retail sector with its inherently mobile workforce, estimated at 220 million workers, listed increased sales and revenue as its top priority. According to Shash Anand, Vice-President of Product Strategy at SOTI, “If organizations are not leveraging an integrated mobile approach to improve the visibility, management, and support of their business-critical mobility solutions, they are limiting their ability to quickly diagnose and fix issues which directly leads to losses in revenue.” Leading Business-Critical Mobility Investment Challenges Data and file security 46.5% Employee mobile training 40.8% Interoperability with existing legacy systems 38.7% IT leadership buy-in/support 38.2% Lack of resources to fully support mobility objectives 31.9% Lack of sufficient ROI from mobility 30.1% Lack of clear mobile strategy 29.4%



“Frankly, we were shocked to learn that 30 per cent of respondents reported that they couldn’t determine ROI from mobility. This suggests that IT teams and their internal business partners need to do a better job of showcasing the role that mobility plays in driving revenue and increasing productivity. Once ROI has been determined, there should be no barriers to making mobility investments,” continued Anand. Leading Causes of Mobile Solution Failure

Network/connectivity issues 49.3% Software issues: Application 40.6% Mobile battery failure 36.8% Software issues: Security and access control 36.5% Software issues: Operating system 34.1% Mobile hardware damage (non-battery related) 25.9% Mobile peripheral/accessory damage 20.2% Unauthorized configuration changes by employee/end user 18.3% The most successful enterprises consider several key factors when implementing business-critical mobility strategies. These include identifying challenges that affect the success of mobile solutions in the field – from application performance to network latency and data throughput, among others. The key to minimizing the impact of failure of business-critical mobile solutions is the visibility and ability to remotely manage mobile solutions, as well as: Securing devices (protecting data through encryption and passcode policies, locking down certain device features, auditing devices, etc.);

Managing mobile devices (asset and inventory management, updating and provisioning new policies, pushing out new configuration policies, etc.); and

Deploying mobile devices (activating devices, enrolling them in policies, authenticating users, configuring policies, provisioning apps, etc.). The rise in mobility coincides with the ability to use applications to streamline workflow processes. The report found that leveraging tools that can rapidly develop and deploy minimum viable products, like mobile applications, offers organizations an opportunity to streamline this process and stay ahead of application demands. “EMM is key for enterprises with business-critical mobility, but sometimes EMM alone is not enough,” added Anand. “Many organizations today are facing a battle to keep up with the demand for mobile applications in a timely and budget friendly manner. Mobile applications can take an average of 5 months to develop and cost an average of $55,000 per application. We created the SOTI ONE platform to address the various mobility challenges enterprises face, including cost, complexity and device downtime.” Read the full findings of the “State of Business-Critical Mobility Across Enterprises” report here . To learn more about the SOTI ONE platform, which was made commercially available on November 1, 2018 visit: https://soti.net/products/soti-one-platform/ . The platform’s suite of solutions includes: SOTI Assist , the industry’s first help desk solution, SOTI MobiControl , SOTI’s flagship enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution; ‘purpose-built’ to fix mobile device problems; SOTI Snap , a cross-platform, rapid app development solution; and SOTI Central , a dynamic online community for all SOTI partners. Methodology

VDC fielded a global survey among enterprise mobility decision makers spanning multiple industries, including retail, manufacturing, transportation/logistics, healthcare, energy, professional services and public sector organizations. A total of 400 respondents completed the survey. The respondents all supported significant mobile estates averaging 2,267 devices. About SOTI Inc.

SOTI is the world's most trusted provider of mobile and IoT management solutions, with more than 17,000 enterprise customers and millions of devices managed worldwide. SOTI's innovative portfolio of solutions and services provide the tools organizations need to truly mobilize their operations and optimize their mobility investments. SOTI extends secure mobility management to provide a total, flexible solution for comprehensive management and security of all mobile devices and connected peripherals deployed in an organization. For more information, visit www.soti.net . About VDC Research

VDC Research provides in-depth insights to technology vendors, end users, and investors across the globe. Offering syndicated reports and custom consultations, VDC’s market research coverage of AutoID & Data Capture, Enterprise Mobility & Connected Devices, Industrial Automation & Sensors, and IoT & Embedded Technologies is among the most advanced in the industry, helping clients make critical decisions with confidence. VDC’s methodologies consistently provide accurate forecasts and unmatched thought leadership for deeply technical markets. SOTI Contact:

