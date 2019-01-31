|
New Report Finds TV Attribution Has Matured to Measure Responses and Assign Value Throughout the Purchase Funnel
The FreeWheel Council for Premium Video (FWC) and the Video Advertising
Bureau (VAB) today announced the launch of a new report that takes a
closer look at the evolution of attribution and, in particular, how TV
attribution has evolved to measure the full purchase funnel. "Assigning
TV Credit: A Practical Guide to Attribution" examines the value of TV,
in all its forms, from awareness to consideration to intent to sales, to
help advertisers plan effective campaigns that deliver optimal results.
In the report, FWC and the VAB analyzed the results of case studies from
marketers across industries spanning packaged goods, automotive, QSR and
retail. Two compelling and overarching fundamental insights and themes
emerged:
-
TV attribution has now matured and is able to stand alongside
attribution techniques that have served only digital to date.
-
When combined with data, TV has a dynamic ability to engage consumers
and drive acquisition behavior through smart targeting and
cross-channel coordination in all stages of the marketing funnel.
"Whereas TV's contribution has traditionally been confined to brand and
awareness only, the availability of data from smart devices and the
application of this data have significantly changed the game," said
James Rothwell, vice president of global agency, brand and industry
relations at FreeWheel. "By injecting data into the equation, marketers
are now able to shine a light on TV's efficacy and vital role in pushing
consumers through the purchase funnel."
"Advancements in TV analytics and attribution measurement have
eliminated the guesswork and allowed marketers to accurately quantify
the real impact of their TV advertising investment," said Danielle
DeLauro, executive vice president at the VAB. "Launching our VAB
'Founders' campaign, we experienced first-hand the tremendous effect TV
can have for a new advertiser. The campaign increased our website
traffic significantly and drove double-digit lifts in marketer
perceptions regarding TV's ability to fuel business growth."
Key takeaways of the report include:
-
For awareness, advanced TV creates incremental reach opportunities
that expand the base of qualified audiences to drive more potential
customers through the purchase funnel. A case study from Comcast (News - Alert)
Spotlight's campaign for a regional car dealership successfully
reached elusive audiences by combining linear TV with premium digital
TV.
-
For consideration, linear and digital TV have the unique ability to
drive online search and discovery. The VAB's
first TV campaign, featuring the founders of digital-native,
disruptor companies Wayfair and Gwynnie Bee, resulted in significant
lifts in traffic to the VAB website (39x).
-
For intent, insights from viewership data across multiple devices
helps identify audiences that drive key performance indicators and
inform future buys. A connected TV campaign with Factual's luxury
retail client delivered a 37% increase in store visitation versus
other channels.
-
For sales, advanced TV targeting drives incremental reach of
qualifying audiences and discover and influence non-loyalists to drive
incremental sales. Discovery worked with a CPG client to convert
non-brand buyers, resulting in a 32% lift in sales and more than $3
million in incremental revenue.
"Television drives positive business outcomes, and through attribution
advancements, we are now able to prove that it does and show results,"
said Keith Kazerman, group senior vice president, Research, Data &
Engage at Discovery.
"Measuring and optimizing TV investment based on business-outcomes is no
longer optional for any brand seeking to grow revenue or market share.
The ability to measure TV ads in a real-time, unified and attributable
manner has taken many years of rigorous development, iteration and
market acceptance," said Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot.tv. The company's
work with a luxury automaker was featured as one of the case studies in
the publication.
The full report is available for download here.
About the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video (FWC)
The FreeWheel Council for Premium Video (FWC) serves the interest of
those in the premium video industry through leadership positions,
research and advocacy to promote the premium video economy. The FWC
operates as an educational and organizing resource to assist marketers
to reach desired audiences in premium video environments, conduct
research documenting the benefits of premium video and represent the
interests of member publishers and the market. The FWC is comprised of
today's leading premium video publishers including A+E Networks,
Comcast, Discovery Communications, Fox, NBC Universal (News - Alert), Turner
Broadcasting System and Univision Communications.
About FreeWheel
FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV
Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions
the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We power the
technology, dta enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to
ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all
data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal
- results for marketers.
With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris,
Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to
advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for
Premium Video. For more information, please visit www.freewheel.tv,
and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
About the Video Advertising Bureau
The Video
Advertising Bureau provides marketers with industry-defining data,
actionable thought leadership and planning tools to navigate and
optimize the ever-expanding world of premium multiscreen video content.
In collaboration with our member partners, the VAB champions the
undeniable power of premium video advertising.
The VAB member companies include: A+E
Networks, Altice
USA, AMC
Networks, BET
Networks, CBS
Broadcasting, Charter
Spectrum Reach, Cinema
Advertising Council, Comcast
Spotlight, Cox
Media, The
CW, Discovery,
Inc., Disney/ABC
Television Group, ESPN,
Fox
Broadcasting, Fox
Networks Group, Fuse,
GSN, Hallmark/Crown
Media, Mediacom
/ OnMedia,
NBCUniversal,
National CineMedia (NCM), Reelz, Screenvision
Media, Spotlight
Cinema Networks, Tennis
Channel, Turner,
Univision
Communications, UPtv,
Verizon
Fios, Viacom
Media Networks, WGN
America and Xandr.
