New Report Finds TV Attribution Has Matured to Measure Responses and Assign Value Throughout the Purchase Funnel

The FreeWheel Council for Premium Video (FWC) and the Video Advertising Bureau (VAB) today announced the launch of a new report that takes a closer look at the evolution of attribution and, in particular, how TV attribution has evolved to measure the full purchase funnel. "Assigning TV Credit: A Practical Guide to Attribution" examines the value of TV, in all its forms, from awareness to consideration to intent to sales, to help advertisers plan effective campaigns that deliver optimal results.

In the report, FWC and the VAB analyzed the results of case studies from marketers across industries spanning packaged goods, automotive, QSR and retail. Two compelling and overarching fundamental insights and themes emerged:

TV attribution has now matured and is able to stand alongside attribution techniques that have served only digital to date.

When combined with data, TV has a dynamic ability to engage consumers and drive acquisition behavior through smart targeting and cross-channel coordination in all stages of the marketing funnel.

"Whereas TV's contribution has traditionally been confined to brand and awareness only, the availability of data from smart devices and the application of this data have significantly changed the game," said James Rothwell, vice president of global agency, brand and industry relations at FreeWheel. "By injecting data into the equation, marketers are now able to shine a light on TV's efficacy and vital role in pushing consumers through the purchase funnel."

"Advancements in TV analytics and attribution measurement have eliminated the guesswork and allowed marketers to accurately quantify the real impact of their TV advertising investment," said Danielle DeLauro, executive vice president at the VAB. "Launching our VAB 'Founders' campaign, we experienced first-hand the tremendous effect TV can have for a new advertiser. The campaign increased our website traffic significantly and drove double-digit lifts in marketer perceptions regarding TV's ability to fuel business growth."

Key takeaways of the report include:

For awareness, advanced TV creates incremental reach opportunities that expand the base of qualified audiences to drive more potential customers through the purchase funnel. A case study from Comcast (News - Alert) Spotlight's campaign for a regional car dealership successfully reached elusive audiences by combining linear TV with premium digital TV.

A case study from Comcast (News - Alert) Spotlight's campaign for a regional car dealership successfully reached elusive audiences by combining linear TV with premium digital TV. For consideration, linear and digital TV have the unique ability to drive online search and discovery. The VAB's first TV campaign, featuring the founders of digital-native, disruptor companies Wayfair and Gwynnie Bee, resulted in significant lifts in traffic to the VAB website (39x).

The VAB's first TV campaign, featuring the founders of digital-native, disruptor companies Wayfair and Gwynnie Bee, resulted in significant lifts in traffic to the VAB website (39x). For intent, insights from viewership data across multiple devices helps identify audiences that drive key performance indicators and inform future buys. A connected TV campaign with Factual's luxury retail client delivered a 37% increase in store visitation versus other channels.

A connected TV campaign with Factual's luxury retail client delivered a 37% increase in store visitation versus other channels. For sales, advanced TV targeting drives incremental reach of qualifying audiences and discover and influence non-loyalists to drive incremental sales. Discovery worked with a CPG client to convert non-brand buyers, resulting in a 32% lift in sales and more than $3 million in incremental revenue.

"Television drives positive business outcomes, and through attribution advancements, we are now able to prove that it does and show results," said Keith Kazerman, group senior vice president, Research, Data & Engage at Discovery.

"Measuring and optimizing TV investment based on business-outcomes is no longer optional for any brand seeking to grow revenue or market share. The ability to measure TV ads in a real-time, unified and attributable manner has taken many years of rigorous development, iteration and market acceptance," said Sean Muller, CEO of iSpot.tv. The company's work with a luxury automaker was featured as one of the case studies in the publication.

The full report is available for download here.

About the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video (FWC)

The FreeWheel Council for Premium Video (FWC) serves the interest of those in the premium video industry through leadership positions, research and advocacy to promote the premium video economy. The FWC operates as an educational and organizing resource to assist marketers to reach desired audiences in premium video environments, conduct research documenting the benefits of premium video and represent the interests of member publishers and the market. The FWC is comprised of today's leading premium video publishers including A+E Networks, Comcast, Discovery Communications, Fox, NBC Universal (News - Alert) , Turner Broadcasting System and Univision Communications.

About FreeWheel

FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, empowers all segments of The New TV Ecosystem. We are structured to provide the full breadth of solutions the advertising industry needs to achieve their goals. We power the technology, dta enablement, and convergent marketplaces required to ensure buyers and sellers can transact across all screens, across all data types, and all sales channels, in order to ensure the ultimate goal - results for marketers.







With offices in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, London, Paris, Beijing, and across the globe, FreeWheel, A Comcast Company, stands to advocate for the entire industry through the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video. For more information, please visit www.freewheel.tv, and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Video Advertising Bureau

The Video Advertising Bureau provides marketers with industry-defining data, actionable thought leadership and planning tools to navigate and optimize the ever-expanding world of premium multiscreen video content. In collaboration with our member partners, the VAB champions the undeniable power of premium video advertising.

The VAB member companies include: A+E Networks, Altice USA, AMC Networks, BET Networks, CBS Broadcasting, Charter Spectrum Reach, Cinema Advertising Council, Comcast Spotlight, Cox Media, The CW, Discovery, Inc., Disney/ABC Television Group, ESPN, Fox Broadcasting, Fox Networks Group, Fuse, GSN, Hallmark/Crown Media, Mediacom / OnMedia, NBCUniversal, National CineMedia (NCM), Reelz, Screenvision Media, Spotlight Cinema Networks, Tennis Channel, Turner, Univision Communications, UPtv, Verizon Fios, Viacom Media Networks, WGN America and Xandr.

