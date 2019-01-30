|
|[December 05, 2018]
|
New IRI Report Identifies Key to M&A Success Is Benefits-Based Consumer and Shopper Approach
Product innovation in the consumer packaged goods industry has become
increasingly more challenging due to the ever-changing needs and wants
of consumers, the impact of e-commerce on product assortment and
pricing, and the success of smaller companies, which has leveled the
playing field in the industry. Most of the new product success has been
driven by smaller companies that can rapidly develop new and unique
products to meet specific consumer and shopper needs. This has resulted
in many of the larger CPG companies looking for innovation through
mergers and acquisitions to accelerate their own innovation pipelines
and capture some of this growth.
In fact, M&A activity among the top 50 CPG companies marked a 15-year
high in 2017 - a 45 percent increase compared to the previous year. The
spike in M&A activity isn't surprising, as consumers' needs
and wants are very diverse and personal - and rapidly changing - and
brands must move swiftly and surely to keep pace. For these reasons and
others, making informed and strategic M&A decisions is critical. To win,
CPG companies must invest in companies and brands that really hit the
mark and bring sustainable incrementality to existing portfolios.
The latest IRI® Point of View, "Bigger
Can Be Better: Maximize Speed and Impact With Benefits-Based M&A,"
examines how CPG companies can increase the chance of M&A success by
shifting away from strategies that are based on traditionally defined
categories to a benefits-based approach through a consumer and shopper
lens. By taking an unbiased, strategic approach to examining how, where
and why shoppers look across categories, departments and aisles to solve
for their needs and wants, CPG companies can quickly and accurately:
-
Establish initial marketplace boundaries.
-
Understand and size up the shopper-defined marketplace.
-
Pinpoint incremental long-term growth opportunities and build a
fact-based business proposition.
"Today's M&A strategy is no longer about increasing efficiency and
cutting costs but is instead used as a tool for getting the right
product on the shelf quickly in order to meet consumer demand and create
high-potential growth opportunities," said Thomas Juetten, executive of
Product Innovation for IRI. "In order to create those growth
opportunities, CPGs need to keep an eye on consumer and business trends,
but really home in on the benefits that are driving shopper loyalty,
such as natural, organic and authentic."
CPG manufacturers wanting to identify white-space opportunities with
speed and confidence can employ IRI's industry-leading, machine-learning
and artificial-intelligence innovation solution, IRI Hendry Market
Structure™. This model is based upon unbiased shopper perspective (i.e.,
actual shopper behavior) and utilizes a proprietary switching analysis
that identifies what products are being purchased to satisfy the same
need across a broad, cross-category landscape. Through technology and
advanced analytics, this approach enables market-potential forecasts
with an accuracy rate of 90 percent, as validated by IRI clients'
post-new-product-launch analyses.
"The market has indelibly changed, and consumers are unquestionably
steering market evolution," said Robert I. Tomei, president of Market
and Shopper Intelligence for IRI. "To win, CPG companies absolutely must
adopt a shopper lens to M&A evaluation. By shifting from a category or
type focus to a benefits-based approach, CPGs will see market
opportunity more clearly. Then they can shift their strategies
accordingly."
About the Report
"Bigger Can Be Better: Maximize Speed and Impact With Benefits-Based
M&A" is a free report available from IRI. To download the report, visit:
https://www.iriworldwide.com/en-us/Insights/Publications/Merger-and-Acquisition-Opportunities.
About the IRI Hendry Market Structure
IRI's Hendry Market Structure helps you size white-space opportunities
and forecast new product concepts by building broad-based
shopper-defined category definitions. The tool uses a proprietary
switching model instead of basic regression analysis or judgment-based
groupings, which indicates less reliance on robust data. The foundation
of this model is actual shopper behavior augmented with attitudinal and
usage data or even data that is custom collected. Neuroscience research
at the University of California, Berkeley suggests 95 percent of
decision-making is done subconsciously. By relying on actual shopper
behavior over claimed behavior, the Hendry model uncovers the
unconscious trade-offs behind purchase decisions, producing more
reliable and more specific results. This allows you to innovate early
and accurately, double your new product success, and avoid expensive
failure.
