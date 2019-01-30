[December 05, 2018]

New Podcast Series From the World's #1 Ranked Real Estate Agent

DALLAS, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons from the #1 Ranked Agent in the US" is a new four-part podcast series featuring the legendary Ben Caballero, the first Guinness World Record holder for real estate sales. He's also the first individual with more than $1 billion of MLS recorded sales transactions in a single year, a feat he's accomplished for the last three years running at HomeUSA.com.

Now available for free download on Apple iTunes and Google Play Music, each podcast features an in-depth interview where Caballero shares his secrets to success, advice for agents and builders, and stories about his rise to the top. Each podcast is introduced by noted real estate journalist and accomplished author Tom Kelly.

"Every year, I'm inundated with requests from agents nationwide asking me for advice or to appear in their radio show or podcast," Caballero said.

"This new podcast series is our attempt to address those requests and more. I want to help agents learn about a largely untapped real estate niche: how to work with builders. I also want builders to discover what they are missing by not maximizing their use of the local MLS (Multiple Listing Service)."

The "Ben Caballero Real Estate Lessons" four-part podcast series includes:

Part 1 - How Ben Became #1: In Part 1, Ben Caballero tells his success story - how a Cuban-American from Tampa, Florida, ended up in Dallas, eventually becoming the first real estate agent ever to receive recognition by Guinness World Records for real estate sales. No one tells the story about Ben's journey to success better than Ben himself.

Part 2 - How Ben's Platform Works: In Part 2, Ben Caballero describes how his HomesUSA.com platform for builders works and keeps him America's top-ranked real estate agent. In this episode, Ben explains his path to discovery, how he developed his business exclusively for home builders, the technology he invented and how it works. Ben also shares how his straight-forward approach to success – helping his builder clients sell homes faster – catapulted him to the top of the real estate business.

Part 3 - How to Work with Builders: An episode filled with sage advice for other real estate agents, in Part 3, Ben Caballero shares strategies on how to build a business with builders. Ben describes how working with builders is one of the fastest ways for agents to gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace, as so few buyer's agents know how to work with builders effectively.

Part 4 - Volume Builders need a Volume MLS Solution: In Part 4, an episode created specifically for volume home builders, Ben describes how homes sell faster when their beauty and quality are reflected in the MLS. That's what Ben Caballero's HomesUSA.com platform does: It helps volume builders by providing a volume MLS listing solution that ensures the ongoing accuracy of every listing and fully shows the beauty of every new home. Ben shares why builders need a volume MLS solution today and how volume builders benefit from the technology he invented. It's what has catapulted him to the top of the real estate business.

Ben Caballero's new podcast series can be found on Apple iTunes at https:/itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/ben-caballero-real-estate-lessons-from-1-ranked-agent/id1444134076?mt=2.







And at Google Play Music at https://play.google.com/music/m/Ib62hft6r3ddro6omwktm4y25ti?t=Ben_Caballero_Real_Estate_Lessons_from_the_1_Ranked_Agent_in_the_US.

The new Ben Caballero podcast series is currently available free of charge.

The podcast series was created, edited and produced by Kevin Hawkins, WAV Group, which handles HomesUSA.com communications programs.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero is a Guinness World Record holder1, earning him the reputation as the world's most productive real estate agent. Top-ranked in America by REAL Trends since 2013, as published in The Wall Street Journal, he is also the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year; a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year since. An award-winning innovator, Caballero is the founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com Inc., working with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.=

1"Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent - current." – Guinness World Records – awarded 2018

Note: Contact Ben Caballero directly on his cell at (214) 616-9222 or by email at ben@homesusa.com.

Media contact: Kevin Hawkins - (206) 866-1220 - kevin@wavgroup.com

Audio clips from the Podcast Series:

Ben Caballero - Why real estate?

Ben Caballero - What is the greatest business lesson you have ever learned?

Ben Caballero - What are the keys to success?

Ben Caballero - If you could have any other job in the world, what would it be?

Newsroom for the media is at: https://www.homesusa.com/newsroom.

Ben Caballero Photo:

https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/L-38017_bcaballero_photo.jpg

Images of Podcast Series Cover Art:

Part 1 – How Ben Became #1: https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/1-How-Ben-Became-No.-1.png

Part 2 - How Ben's Platform Works: https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/2-How-Bens-Platform-Works.png

Part 3 - How to Work with Builders: https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/3-How-to-Work-with-Builders.png

Part 4 - Volume Builders need a Volume MLS Solution: https://www.homesusa.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/4-Vol-Bldrs-need-Vol-MLS-Solution.png

Related Images

new-podcast-series-from-the-1-real.jpg

New Podcast Series from the #1 Real Estate Agent in the U.S.

'Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons from the #1 Ranked Agent in the US' is a new four-part podcast series - available for free on iTunes and Google Play Music - featuring the legendary Ben Caballero, the first Guinness World Record holder for real estate sales.

free-podcast-ben-caballero-real.jpg

Free Podcast - Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons Part 2: How Ben's Platform Works

'Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons from the #1 Ranked Agent in the US' is a new four-part podcast series - available for free on iTunes and Google Play Music - featuring the legendary Ben Caballero, the first Guinness World Record holder for real estate sales.

free-podcast-ben-caballero-real.jpg

Free Podcast - Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons Part 3: How to Work with Builders

'Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons from the #1 Ranked Agent in the US' is a new four-part podcast series - available for free on iTunes and Google Play Music - featuring the legendary Ben Caballero, the first Guinness World Record holder for real estate sales.

free-podcast-ben-caballero-real.jpg

Free Podcast - Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons Part 4: Volume Builders Need a Volume MLS Solution

'Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons from the #1 Ranked Agent in the US' is a new four-part podcast series - available for free on iTunes and Google Play Music - featuring the legendary Ben Caballero, the first Guinness World Record holder for real estate sales.

Related Links

Ben Caballero's Free Podcast Series on iTunes

Ben Caballero's Free Podcast Series on Google Play Music

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-podcast-series-from-the-worlds-1-ranked-real-estate-agent-300760491.html

SOURCE HomesUSA.com