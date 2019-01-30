[December 04, 2018] New Spa Water Care Product Wins First Place at International Show

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 4, 2018 /CNW/ -- SilkBalance Water Care Solutions won top honors at the 2018 International Pool | Spa | Patio Show, being named the BEST GREEN PRODUCT at the industry's top trade show. "It's nice to be recognized after working so hard to bring simple water care to hot tub owners," said SilkBalance Director of Operations, Joe Dolnik. To celebrate its 10th year in business, SilkBalance launched a dissoluble gem format of the formula hot tub owners have come to trust and enjoy since 2008. SilkBalance invested years of research and development and feedback from its key dealers to convert the all-natural liquid formula into granular, pre-measured gems that dissolve in less than 20 seconds. Users simply place one SilkBalance Gem into the filter compartment or jet stream weekly and the result is water that softens, balances and protects. SilkBalance Gems, like the SilkBalance liquid, balance the pH and alkalinity, leave skin feeling silky soft and protect the spa components – all while neutralizing harsh odors often associated with chlorine and bromine. "We want every hot tub owner to enjoy their spas for all the health and wellness bnefits they bought them for," Dolnik said. "The whole formula is designed to make water care as simple as possible."



SilkBalance Gems contain nothing harsh or corrosive, which goes hand in hand with winning the "Green" product award. SilkBalance Gems are available in its signature orange water drop bottle. With 16 gems inside, they last four months – the same as its original, 76-ounce bottle. About SilkBalance:

SilkBalance Water Care Solutions (USA) Inc., DBA SilkBalance, operates its international headquarters in greater Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada and its United States office in Bellingham, Wash. SilkBalance manufactures spa water care products for distribution throughout North America and Europe. As of 2018, SilkBalance has expanded its family of spa water care products to include SilkBalance (in 76- and 38-ounce bottles), Clean Start, Shock Gems, Welcome to Water Care Kit and SilkBalance Gems. SilkBalance won the 2017 and 2018 Best of Bellingham Awards. Pool & Spa News magazine named Shock Gems by SilkBalance a top 50 product in 2016. More information: https://silkbalance.com/product/silkbalance-gems/

