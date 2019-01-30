[December 04, 2018] New Wayzn IoT Device that Enables Remote Operation of Sliding Doors Is for the Dogs

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Move over smart lightbulbs, Wayzn, a startup founded by two brothers in Silicon Valley has created the first smartphone-controlled sliding door opener and began taking orders today on crowdfunding site Indiegogo. The device allows dog owners to convert an existing sliding glass door into a secure, app-controlled pet door in minutes, with no tools and no permanent damage. Since announcing the idea two weeks ago on Facebook, Wayzn has attracted thousands of excited dog owners who've added their email addresses to a list in hopes of being one of the first to own what is being called one of the most useful IoT products available. When away from home, users are notified if Wayzn detects motion and can use any internet camera to see the area around the door before using the Wayzn app to open it. At home users can set Wayzn to open automatically, allowing pets to access the yard as needed. Wayzn also integrates with Alexa and Nest, with more IoT integrations in development.



The brofounders, brothers-in-law Mike Demele and Adam Smithline , came up with the idea out of necessity while skiing in Tahoe. "We hate leaving our dogs locked inside when we're out, but we didn't like the security risks and installation costs that come with traditional dog doors," said Mike, "…not to mention they're ugly." With over fifty years of combined experience in high tech, and several startups between them, the brothers took Wayzn from idea to working prototype in just three months, then recruited experts in industrial, mechanical, electrical and safety engineering and spent another six months testing to ensure the product would be effective and safe for people and their pets. "We're excited to introduce an IoT product that solves a real problem, and fits nicely with other smart devices," said Adam. The company has plans to integrate with a variety of smart platforms and devices over the coming months.

The brothers chose crowdfunding as a way to quickly validate demand for the product and offset some of the costs associated with manufacturing. If early response is any indication, pet owners are ready to finally ditch the old dog door in favor of this stylish update. About Wayzn: Wayzn allows dog owners to convert an existing sliding glass door into a secure, app-controlled pet door in minutes, with no tools and no permanent damage. Wayzn is the brainchild of entrepreneurs and brothers in law, Mike Demele and Adam Smithline. Please visit www.wayzn.com for more information. Media Inquiries: Adam Smithline, 205999@email4pr.com, (408) 348-4955 View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-wayzn-iot-device-that-enables-remote-operation-of-sliding-doors-is-for-the-dogs-300759863.html SOURCE Wayzn

