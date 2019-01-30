|
New DDN Storage-Powered Technology Platform Delivers Researchers Capability for Real-Time Analysis of High-Rate Microscopy Data
DataDirect Networks (DDN®), the market leader of at-scale storage
solutions, today announced a breakthrough in microscopy workflows that
enables real-time analysis for improved resolution of images.
Comprehensive testing of DDN AI200® shared parallel storage appliance, a
NVIDIA (News - Alert)® DGX-1™ system and the Microvolution® advanced processing
software demonstrates significant experimental and economic benefits,
delivering 1600-fold better yield compared with traditional microscopy
workflows, and 8X faster time to insight than using cloud-based
infrastructure.
Lattice LightSheet™ microscopes and other high-data-rate instruments are
revolutionizing biological research in areas such as neuroscience,
developmental biology, cancer research and biomedical engineering. To
enable the incredible resolution of these high-end instruments,
researchers employ sophisticated deconvolution algorithms to increase
signal-to-noise and to remove blurring in these 3D images. However,
researchers have historically faced efficiency challenges when storing,
managing and processing the large amounts of data generated, and the
sheer amount of processing required limited these techniques to a
post-processing step rather than being applicable in real-time during
imaging capture.
"Deconvolution has historically been time-consuming and
resource-intensive," said Marc Bruce, CEO of Microvolution. "Traditional
methods require significant compute resources running for long periods
of time to process a single image. The lack of real-time feedback from
the images reduces the efficiency of the microscopy pipeline and limits
its usefulness. This ground-breaking platform enables real-time analysis
and live rendering of experiments, providing immediate feedback to the
microscope operator to ensure running under optimal conditions."
"Real-time analysis and imaging provide unprecedented flexibility for
experiments," said George Vacek, global director for life sciences,
healthcare and machine learning at DDN. "The platform critically enables
the increased temporal resolution that these instruments offer.
Efficient detection allows for imaging of dim and fast phenomenon that
were not previously possible to resolve."
Featuring a DDN AI200 shared parallel storage appliance, a NVIDIA DGX-1
server and the Microvolution advanced processing software, the
accelerated microscopy platform enables and accelerates microscopy
workflows for deconvolution and deskewing, showing real-time capability
even for the highest data rate instruments. It enables more efficient
utilization of shared instruments, provides unlimited data capture from
multiple instruments and simplifies workflows by eliminating the need
for time-consuming, error-inducing data management tasks. It also
includes robust data protection and access control mechanisms to meet
data governance and regulatory compliance requirements. Configured for a
small initial footprint, the solution scales easily in capacity,
performance and capability to match evolving workflow requirements and
future investments in instruments.
About DDN
DataDirect Networks (DDN) is the world's leading big data storage
supplier to data-intensive, global organizations. For 20 years, DDN has
designed, developed, deployed and optimized systems, software and
storage solutions that enable enterprises, service providers,
universities and government agencies to generate more value and to
accelerate time to insight from their data and information, on premise
and in the cloud. Organizations leverage the power of DDN storage
technology and the deep technical expertise of its team to capture,
store, process, analyze, collaborate and distribute data, information
and content at the largest scale in the most efficient, reliable and
cost-effective manner. DDN customers include many of the world's leading
financial services firms and banks, healthcare and life science
organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, government and
research facilities, and web and cloud service providers. For more
information, go to www.ddn.com or
call 1-800-837-2298.
©2018 All rights reserved. DDN Storage, DDN and AI200 are trademarks
owned by DataDirect Networks. All other trademarks are the property of
their respective owners.
