|[December 04, 2018]
New FinTech Survey Report Reveals the Importance of Adverse Media Screening
Regulatory Datacorp (RDC) and the FinTech FinCrime Exchange (FFE)
revealed the findings of a new report detailing the customer screening
practices of FFE members in the UK, US and Netherlands as well as the
effectiveness of adverse media in helping them improve screening rigor.
Adverse media is not currently a regulatory requirement for AML
compliance in the UK, EU or US, suggesting fintech compliance teams do
consider it to be an important tool given current levels of adoption,
which was backed up in the survey with an average score of 3.87/5 for
importance (with 5 being 'highly important'). Other findings from the
survey include:
-
The reported improvement of customer screening results using adverse
media was mixed with an average score of 4.43/7 (with 7 being 'the
most improvement')
-
Of those using adverse media, 67% employed it throughout different
stages of the customer life cycle
-
64% of senior compliance professionals working at fintech companies
agree that regulation should be introduced covering adverse media as
part of AML compliance programmes.
-
77% of fintech companies already utilise adverse media for customer
screening, yet there has been mixed success according to compliance
professionals, with 83% of users reporting false positives as one of
the biggest challenges in addition to increased workload. Companies
that don't currently use adverse media reported similar themes as
obstacles to implementing a solution.
"Adverse media screening has long been regarded a critical element
within global banking institutions as a key element to fighting
financial crime and reputational risk. We are not surprised to see the
Fintech industry now embracing this same imperative," said Tom Wash,
CEO of RDC. "What's also evident from this report is that compliance
teams, often with limited resources, are facing challenges concerning
the effective use of adverse media. We are working closely with Fintech
companies in helping them realise the full potential of this capability
in a way that works for them and their unique industry, so that together
we join in the fight against financial crime."
Gemma Rogers, Director at FINTRAIL and co-chair of the FinTech FinCrime
Exchange said, "It's clear to us that when applied on a risk-based
approach, adverse media screening can really help our members. This was
especially seen with assistance in investigations, enhanced due
diligence and SAR filing where adverse media findings provided useful
context to our members' suspicions. That said, there is still room for
adverse media to continue evolving as a tool, particularly with regards
to false positives."
The full report 'Improving the Impact of Adverse Media Screening for
FinTechs' can be accessed here.
About RDC
Regulatory DataCorp (RDC), the Smarter ScreeningTM company,
delivers powerful, decision-ready intelligence and world-class risk and
compliance protection, allowing global organisations to identify
banned/suspect entities, strengthen fraud protection, ensure regulatory
compliance, manage supply and distribution risk, and protect their brand
equity. Founded by 20 of the world's leading financial institutions,
today RDC is a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company. Learn more about
RDC by emailing info@rdc.com or
visiting www.rdc.com.
The FFE
The FFE was established in January 2017 as an intra-industry
partnership. It was founded by the Centre for Financial Crime and
Security Studies (CFCS) at the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a
London-based defence and security think tank, and FINTRAIL, a UK
financial crime risk management consultancy. The FFE promotes an
increased understanding of financial crime by the FinTech industry. It
provides a collaborative forum for FinTechs to discuss financial crime
typologies, risk management approaches and regulatory challenges. Its
objective is to inform, debate and develop knowledge and best practices.
Its members meet monthly to discuss these topics. As of December 2018,
the FFE includes over 70 participating members from the UK, US and Dutch
FinTech industries.
