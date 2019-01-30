[December 03, 2018] New Comdata® OnRoad Mobile App Aims to Improve Financial Efficiencies for Drivers

Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation, today introduced the new Comdata OnRoad App, an innovative digital platform designed to reduce the time it takes drivers to send and receive money as well as provide increased visibility into the availability of driver funds. The new OnRoad App complements Comdata's OnRoad Card, one of the most widely accepted, multi-purpose fuel and driver funds card in the transportation industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005899/en/ "Drivers and fleet owners are always looking for ways to improve their business processes and their bottom line," said Greg Secord, President of North American Trucking at Comdata. "Solutions like the OnRoad mobile app offer users efficiencies in time-consuming administration functions, freeing them up to focus on growing their business." On the heels of the successful launch of the OnRoad Card, Comdata's new mobile app serves as a platform for users to easily access and manage their funds, including making direct peer-to-per payments, accessing funds through their mobile device and viewing transaction history. Similar to Comchek Mobile, OnRoad users can send, receive, and access funds via their OnRoad Card and a user friendly smartphone app, which work seamlessly to simplify payments for common on-the-road needs.



The OnRoad card's unique dual-sided setup keeps fleets in control of company money. It allows drivers to easily manage and use their personal funds anywhere Mastercard is accepted without incurring point-of-sale fees. Additionally, drivers who use the OnRoad mobile app will have faster access to manage their funds for point-of-sale purchases, ATM withdrawals and bank transfers. To learn more about the Comdata OnRoad Card, contact a Comdata representative at 1-800-COMDATA.

About COMDATA Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its clients' bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000 businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing, payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard (News - Alert) provider in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit www.comdata.com. About FLEETCOR FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of commercial payment solutions. The company helps businesses of all sizes better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging and general payables. With its proprietary payment networks, FLEETCOR provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty. FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please visit www.FLEETCOR.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005899/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]