|[December 03, 2018]
New Comdata® OnRoad Mobile App Aims to Improve Financial Efficiencies for Drivers
Comdata
Inc., a FLEETCOR company and world leader in payment innovation,
today introduced the new Comdata OnRoad App, an innovative digital
platform designed to reduce the time it takes drivers to send and
receive money as well as provide increased visibility into the
availability of driver funds. The new OnRoad App complements Comdata's
OnRoad Card, one of the most widely accepted, multi-purpose fuel and
driver funds card in the transportation industry.
"Drivers and fleet owners are always looking for ways to improve their
business processes and their bottom line," said Greg Secord, President
of North American Trucking at Comdata. "Solutions like the OnRoad mobile
app offer users efficiencies in time-consuming administration functions,
freeing them up to focus on growing their business."
On the heels of the successful launch of the OnRoad Card, Comdata's new
mobile app serves as a platform for users to easily access and manage
their funds, including making direct peer-to-per payments, accessing
funds through their mobile device and viewing transaction history.
Similar to Comchek Mobile, OnRoad users can send, receive, and access
funds via their OnRoad Card and a user friendly smartphone app, which
work seamlessly to simplify payments for common on-the-road needs.
The OnRoad card's unique dual-sided setup keeps fleets in control of
company money. It allows drivers to easily manage and use their personal
funds anywhere Mastercard is accepted without incurring point-of-sale
fees. Additionally, drivers who use the OnRoad mobile app will have
faster access to manage their funds for point-of-sale purchases, ATM
withdrawals and bank transfers.
To learn more about the Comdata OnRoad Card, contact a Comdata
representative at 1-800-COMDATA.
About COMDATA
Comdata Inc., a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of innovative
payment and operating technology that drives actionable insights from
spending data, builds enhanced controls and positively impacts its
clients' bottom lines. The company partners with more than 30,000
businesses to better manage $55B in annual fleet, corporate purchasing,
payroll and healthcare spending, making it one of the largest fuel card
issuers and the second largest commercial MasterCard (News - Alert) provider in the
United States and Canada. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in
Brentwood, Tennessee, Comdata employs more than 1,300 professionals
across North America. To learn more about Comdata, Inc., visit www.comdata.com.
About FLEETCOR
FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE: FLT) is a leading global provider of
commercial payment solutions. The company helps businesses of all sizes
better control, simplify and secure payment of their fuel, toll, lodging
and general payables. With its proprietary payment networks, FLEETCOR
provides affiliated merchants with incremental sales and loyalty.
FLEETCOR serves businesses, partners and merchants in North America,
Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. For more information, please
visit www.FLEETCOR.com.
