[December 03, 2018] New CAN/NQ Tests Fulfillment and BNQ Certification

SHERBROOKE, QC, Dec. 3, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Once again, the performances of the Advanced Enviro))Septic® were certified by the BNQ on December 03, 2018 after fulfilling more than 15 months of successful tests in real usage and weather conditions in Canadian (Quebec) soil tests according to the CAN/NQ protocol. The results are so conclusive that the BNQ (Bureau de Normalization du Québec) grants DBO Expert Inc. the improvement of its class III certification (in advanced secondary treatment) and new class V (disinfection). In addition of class IV certification (phosphorus removal) in progress. The new solutions will be called System O))®, a new concept of various certified ecological treatment chain solutions. The coreof the System O))® remains the Advanced Enviro))Septic® pipe which remains passive, environmentally friendly & durable. The solutions will be simplified at installation, more aesthetic and very economical both in the short term and long term.



Through this responsible eco-friendly approach, DBO Expert Inc. is making a real difference in the wastewater treatment market for both isolated residences and commercial, community, institutional and industrial projects. A huge wave of economic, ecological, simple & sustainable solutions. More information on: www.systemo.ca

About DBO Expert Inc.: DBO Expert Inc. is a company that has been operating since 2000 in ecological wastewater treatment. Solidly based in terms of knowledge and founded on true values, its mission is to develop and promote only technology suitable to respect the fundamental principles of the sustainable development. Its prime asset is known to be the competence of the staff and the values promoted by the company: Honesty, responsibility, initiative, team and family. As Benoit BOUCHER, President and founder of DBO EXPERT always say: "Our Strength is our values, and our aim to always offer the best solution and the highest performance to our customer". Established in North America, Europa and in Maghreb, essentially. There is also demand in the Middle east and in South America. The company has the fundamental desire to put all of its energy into convincing the users that their needs in terms of domestic sewage must go along with the natural and ecological ways for the right of our planet. DBO Expert Inc. is proud to offer innovative products and passive technologies at low or no energy cost at all. SOURCE DBO Expert Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]