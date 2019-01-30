[December 03, 2018] New Real Estate Tech Service, Particip8 Realty, Launches in Greater Boston Area, Revolutionizing Traditional Home Selling Process

Particip8 Realty, an online real estate technology service designed to empower modern home sellers to save thousands in agent fees, announced today its official launch in the Greater Boston area. Founded and developed by Mike Russo, a 20-year industry veteran with extensive luxury real estate experience, Particip8 Realty combines the power of the internet with simplified, affordable pricing plans, allowing users to regain control over home sales and bypass the traditional broker process. "Particip8 Realty was founded out of a necessity to offer a home-selling solution that doesn't ultimately cost sellers unnecessary fees," said Mike Russo, founder and developer of Particip8 Realty. "I believe in the consumer and I don't believe people should overpay in order to sell their homes. Through our thoughtful pricing and private consultations, we are able to recommend the appropriate plan of action for sellers, yielding fast results and significant returns at a noteworthy discount." Particip8 Realty provides four approachable packages tailored to the seller's preference. This model encourages autonomous selling and provides the capability to have a guided or agent-managed sale, which still costs less than the traditional broker option. Through a free consultation, Particip8 Realty representatives work with prospective sellers to identify their goals, level of selling-savvy and provides a recommended pricing plan, ranging from the independent-selling Basic Plan for $199, the guided Essential Plan for $1,499, the time-saving Agent Pro plan for one percent of the sale, and the Unlimited Plan for a more hands-off approach. Based on the level of required assistance, the Particip8 Realty pricing plans were designed to support a broad spectrum of seller's needs. The Basic Plan was develope for the DIY-seller who only needs online listing support uploading to the MLS, Zillow, Redfin, Trulia, Realtor.com etc. The Essential Plan offers more guidance with items such as professional photography, an agent-hosted open house, and contract negotiation. Home sellers interested in saving time are able to enlist the support of a full-time agent with the Agent Pro Plan, and those in need of further support can utilize the bespoke offerings of the Unlimited Plan.



In a recent case study, an Arlington, MA seller saved $22,376 in fees through the Basic Plan. The property was off the market in five days and was sold 20 percent over the original listing price of $749,000. In May 2018, a Marshfield, MA-based seller utilized Particip8 Realty to sell her condo home, and within one-hour post-phone consultation her property was listed on the MLS, followed by a successful open house a few days later. By seeking the Particip8 Realty team's expert advice, the seller was able to save $6,000. With more than two decades of luxury real estate industry experience, Mike Russo developed Particip8 Realty in 2017 after identifying inconsistencies in the broker-seller relationship. Mike strives to save users on traditional home selling fees, while empowering agents to increase their own profits through a simplified process that allows portfolio expansion and bypassing time-consuming, outdated industry practices. Particip8 Realty is currently available in the Greater Boston area and is projected to expand nationally. For more information, visit P8realty.com or call 855-537-7325.

About Mike Russo: With an extensive background in global luxury residential real estate, Mike Russo is an accomplished power player with two decades of industry experience, boasting quantifiable success closing record-setting transactions on an international scale. Most recently, Russo served as director of business development and COO of Concierge Auctions, a global real estate marketplace specializing in the auction sale of luxury homes, where he personally handled over 350 property sales across 20 states and in 15 countries. During his tenure, Russo spearheaded numerous sales and technology initiatives that helped Concierge grow to more than $1 billion in historical sales in just seven years. Prior to Concierge Auctions, Russo served as the Vice President of Realogy/Cendant, one of the largest real estate franchisors. In 2009, Russo created and founded Rezora, a digital marketing platform targeted towards the real estate industry. Under Russo's guidance, both Concierge Auctions and Rezora were included on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list and now he has his sights set on Particip8 reaching that list quickly. Through a culmination of his industry experience and entrepreneurial-savvy, Russo offers the Greater Boston area Particip8 Realty, designed to save users thousands in unnecessary fees while empowering local brokers to reach target sales goals. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181203005810/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]