|[December 03, 2018]
New Real Estate Tech Service, Particip8 Realty, Launches in Greater Boston Area, Revolutionizing Traditional Home Selling Process
Particip8 Realty, an online real estate technology service designed to
empower modern home sellers to save thousands in agent fees, announced
today its official launch in the Greater Boston area. Founded and
developed by Mike Russo, a 20-year industry veteran with extensive
luxury real estate experience, Particip8 Realty combines the power of
the internet with simplified, affordable pricing plans, allowing users
to regain control over home sales and bypass the traditional broker
process.
"Particip8 Realty was founded out of a necessity to offer a home-selling
solution that doesn't ultimately cost sellers unnecessary fees," said
Mike Russo, founder and developer of Particip8 Realty. "I believe in the
consumer and I don't believe people should overpay in order to sell
their homes. Through our thoughtful pricing and private consultations,
we are able to recommend the appropriate plan of action for sellers,
yielding fast results and significant returns at a noteworthy discount."
Particip8 Realty provides four approachable packages tailored to the
seller's preference. This model encourages autonomous
selling and provides the capability to have a guided or agent-managed
sale, which still costs less than the traditional broker option. Through
a free consultation, Particip8 Realty representatives work
with prospective sellers to identify their goals, level of selling-savvy
and provides a recommended pricing plan, ranging from the
independent-selling Basic Plan for $199, the guided Essential Plan for
$1,499, the time-saving Agent Pro plan for one percent of the sale, and
the Unlimited Plan for a more hands-off approach.
Based on the level of required assistance, the Particip8 Realty pricing
plans were designed to support a broad spectrum of seller's needs. The
Basic Plan was develope for the DIY-seller who only needs online
listing support uploading to the MLS, Zillow, Redfin, Trulia,
Realtor.com etc. The Essential Plan offers more guidance with items such
as professional photography, an agent-hosted open house, and contract
negotiation. Home sellers interested in saving time are able to enlist
the support of a full-time agent with the Agent Pro Plan, and those in
need of further support can utilize the bespoke offerings of the
Unlimited Plan.
In a recent case study, an Arlington, MA seller saved $22,376 in fees
through the Basic Plan. The property was off the market in five days and
was sold 20 percent over the original listing price of $749,000. In May
2018, a Marshfield, MA-based seller utilized Particip8 Realty to sell
her condo home, and within one-hour post-phone consultation her property
was listed on the MLS, followed by a successful open house a few days
later. By seeking the Particip8 Realty team's expert advice, the seller
was able to save $6,000.
With more than two decades of luxury real estate industry experience,
Mike Russo developed Particip8 Realty in 2017 after identifying
inconsistencies in the broker-seller relationship. Mike strives to save
users on traditional home selling fees, while empowering agents to
increase their own profits through a simplified process that allows
portfolio expansion and bypassing time-consuming, outdated industry
practices. Particip8 Realty is currently available in the Greater Boston
area and is projected to expand nationally. For more information, visit P8realty.com
or call 855-537-7325.
About Mike Russo:
With an extensive background in global luxury residential real estate,
Mike Russo is an accomplished power player with two decades of industry
experience, boasting quantifiable success closing record-setting
transactions on an international scale. Most recently, Russo served as
director of business development and COO of Concierge Auctions, a global
real estate marketplace specializing in the auction sale of luxury
homes, where he personally handled over 350 property sales across 20
states and in 15 countries. During his tenure, Russo spearheaded
numerous sales and technology initiatives that helped Concierge grow to
more than $1 billion in historical sales in just seven years. Prior to
Concierge Auctions, Russo served as the Vice President of
Realogy/Cendant, one of the largest real estate franchisors. In 2009,
Russo created and founded Rezora, a digital marketing platform targeted
towards the real estate industry. Under Russo's guidance, both Concierge
Auctions and Rezora were included on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing
Companies list and now he has his sights set on Particip8 reaching that
list quickly. Through a culmination of his industry experience and
entrepreneurial-savvy, Russo offers the Greater Boston area Particip8
Realty, designed to save users thousands in unnecessary fees while
empowering local brokers to reach target sales goals.
