|[December 03, 2018]
New IFALPA Website Strengthens the Global Voice of Pilots
2018 marks the 70th anniversary of the International
Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations (IFALPA). This is an
exciting time for the Federation, an occasion to celebrate a legacy of
innovation and achievement, and to advance a guiding vision for the next
70 years. The Federation's Strategic Plan establishes a clear goal to
advance its mission and the interests of its Member Associations
worldwide. As the plan states, "Improving aviation safety at all levels
is a key element of the Federation's Strategy."
The website was identified as an area of great potential. The site is
the window through which the world views IFALPA, and a powerful tool to
further the mission and serve Member Associations. A better website
means enhanced communication with and for the Federation's Volunteers, a
stronger public platform, and a more coherent message promoting the
highest level of aviation safety worldwide.
The Federation invites you to explore the all-new ifalpa.org.
More than just a fresh look, the site offers valuable new featurs to
both the public and Member Associations:
-
A vast library of technical publications laying out decades of IFALPA
Positions, crucial safety information, and regional coverage -
available to the public, volunteers, and all aviation industry
stakeholders and decision makers,
-
Advanced search functions facilitating the exploration of publications
by resource topic, publication type, date, or key word,
-
A clear point of contact for media inquiries and archive of IFALPA
Press Releases,
-
Mobile responsiveness, so nothing will be missed from a telephone
screen,
-
An intuitive design for a beautiful, user-friendly experience across
the site.
IFALPA's messages are more accessible than ever. The tireless work of
IFALPA volunteers and subject matter experts yields crucial reports that
have, and will continue to, change the face of aviation safety
worldwide. Please visit and explore ifalpa.org.
A better website means a stronger Global Voice of Pilots!
Note to Editors: The International Federation of Air Line Pilots'
Associations represents more than 100,000 pilots in nearly 100 countries
around the globe. The mission of IFALPA is to promote the highest level
of aviation safety worldwide and to be the global advocate of the
piloting profession; providing representation, services and support to
both our members and the aviation industry. Federation website www.ifalpa.org
©2018 The International Federation of Air Line Pilots' Associations
This
publication may not be offered for sale or used commercially. All
reprints must credit IFALPA.
