[December 03, 2018] New Nurse Satisfaction Survey by LNC STAT Shows Alarming Results

Nursing is not easy, but few really know just how hard it is for Nurses. This new survey offers some insight into where patient care may be breaking down, and some common nursing hardships such as burn-out, bullying, work-related injuries, and job safety issues. The results show that a large majority of Nurses are not happy with their working conditions, resulting in low morale amongst the nursing community, and a negative effect on the quality of care that patients receive. Facilities and administrations are notorious for their cost cutting practices that often have a detrimental effect on their Nurses and the quality of healthcare they are capable of providing. This new survey released by LNC STAT shows just how difficult the working conditions for Nurses can be. "It is widely accepted that Nurses are the backbone of healthcare, but at what point is healthcare taking advantage of them? These results show that more has to be done." - Veronica Castellana, LNC STAT Owner This survey was conducted from May 19, 2018 o October 21, 2018. A variety of Nurses throughout the United States at varying points in their careers responded, ranging from clinically practicing to retired more than 5 years. The results give a concerning peak into just how many hardships Nurses must endure on a regular basis, and how far away healthcare is from ensuring the protection of its members.



Read the survey results here [Infographic]: www.LNCSTAT.com/2018NurseSatisfactionSurvey About LNC STAT

LNC STAT is a subsidiary of RN MARKET LLC, and offers continuing education for Nurses throughout the United States and Canada. LNC STAT works closely with Nurses to provide them with career options after the bedside. The LNC STAT course trains and certifies Nurses to utilize their medical expertise in legal cases. This career option is known as Legal Nurse Consulting.

