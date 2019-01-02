|
|[December 03, 2018]
New Product Launches Drive Double-Digit Growth in the Wearables Market, Says IDC
Global shipments of wearable devices reached 32.0 million units in the
third quarter of 2018 (3Q18), up 21.7% from the previous year according
to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC)
Worldwide
Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker. New products from the likes of
Fitbit, Garmin, and Huawei (News - Alert) helped the basic wearables category return to
growth during the quarter. Another driving factor was growing demand in
markets like Asia/Pacific (excluding Japan), which accounted for more
than half of all shipments and grew 21.4% over the previous year.
Meanwhile, the second largest market, the United States, saw its
year-over-year growth decline 0.4% as it transitions from a market
driven by new users to one that relies on replacement devices and
upgrades.
"Many of the new basic wearables include features like notifications or
simple app integrations that bleed into smartwatch territory. This has
helped satiate consumer demand for more capable devices while also
maintaining average selling prices in a market that faces plenty of
downward pressure from low-cost vendors and declining smartwatch
pricing," said Jitesh
Ubrani senior research analyst for IDC Mobile
Device Trackers. "However, this resurgence of basic wearables should
be watched closely as these wearables have historically been popular due
to their low-price points and simplified set of features. As more
features get added and as the price differential between basic trackers
and smartwatches narrows, brands could potentially move consumers
upstream to smartwatches."
"Meanwhile, the smartwatch market also evolved during the quarter as the
two largest smartwatch brands, Apple (News - Alert) and Fitbit, continued to delve
deeper into the healthcare market," added Ubrani. "The healthcare market
is quickly becoming the next frontier for wearables brands to conquer.
With heavy regulation and greater scrutiny, this segment will likely be
the one that staves off value brands, allowing the market leaders to
further cement their lead."
"The wearables market benefits from geographic differences," said Ramon
T. Llamas, research director for IDC's Wearables
team. "China - the largest market for wearables and more than double the
size of the U.S. market - has grown thanks to strong device development
and experimentation, low-cost products, and strong demand for basic
devices to draw in new users. Meanwhile, the U.S. market - while slowing
down - presents an opportunity for vendors to offer more featured and
higher-priced devices to current users and possibly to recapture old
ones. In between the two markets are many other countries in various
states of development, and this allows vendors to take different
approaches to meet demand. Combine these geographic differences with the
new product announcements and releases, and the stage is set for a
strong holiday quarter."
Top Five Wearables Companies in 3Q18
Xiaomi grabbed the top position during the quarter thanks to the
success of the Mi Band 3 and significant expansion beyond its home
country of China. Though typically China accounts for well over 80% of
Xiaomi's shipment volume, this quarter that share fell to 61% as the
company managed to grow its presence in other markets such as India,
Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Apple managed to launch its Series 4 Watch, its first watch
approved for medical use, towards the end of the quarter. The new design
and sizes along with the latest version of Watch OS were welcome changes
though the latest series only accounted for less than 20% of all Apple
Watch shipments. The reduced price on the still affable Series 3
accounted for the majority of Apple's shipments during the quarter.
Fitbit's latest devices, including the Versa, Charge 3, and the
Ace, helped the company slow its decline compared to previous quarters.
In particular, the success of the Versa has allowed the company to once
again become the second largest smartwatch vendor and IDC expects this
to continue in the near term. Looking ahead, the company's focus on
improving the quality of sleep for its users will remain one of its core
strengths and key differentiators in the market.
Huawei finished just ahead of Samsung (News - Alert) to maintain its number four
position worldwide, emphasizing its newest TalkBand B5 series of
wristbands. This maintains its unique approach of combining a Bluetooth
earpiece with a fitness tracker. Meanwhile, its Honor sub-brand
introduced a new set of earphones that tracks heart rate during
workouts. Overall, however, the majority of Huawei's wearable devices
remained within its home country of China.
Samsung closed some of the gap with Huawei and stretched its lead
past other contenders yet remained in the fifth position for the second
consecutive quarter. The company launched its next generation
smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch, marking the first time that a wearable
device moved away from its traditional "Gear" moniker to the "Galaxy"
sub-brand, alongside its smartphones and tablets. Still, Samsung relies
on its Gear S3 and its smart Gear Fit wristbands to drive volumes, and
its connected wearables posted continued sequential growth.
Top 5 Wearable Companies by Shipment Volume, Market Share, and
Year-Over-Year Growth, Q3 2018 (shipments in millions)
Company
3Q18
Shipments
3Q18 Market
Share
3Q17
Shipments
3Q17 Market
Share
Year-Over-
Year Growth
|
1. Xiaomi
6.9
21.5%
3.6
13.7%
90.9%
|
2. Apple
4.2
13.1%
2.7
10.3%
54.0%
|
3. Fitbit
3.5
10.9%
3.6
13.7%
-3.1%
|
4. Huawei
1.9
5.9%
1.6
6.0%
20.3%
|
5. Samsung
1.8
5.6%
0.9
3.6%
91.0%
|
Others
13.7
43.0%
13.8
52.7%
-0.8%
|
Total
32.0
100.0%
26.3
100.0%
21.7%
|
Source: IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearables Tracker, December 3, 2018
In addition to the table above, a graphic illustrating worldwide market
share for the top 5 wearables companies over the previous five quarters
is available by viewing this
