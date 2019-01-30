New Mexico Entrepreneurial Community to Get a Boost, Thanks to $19K Grant

Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will award $19,500 in Partnership Grant Program funds to ABQid, a nonprofit that supports New Mexico's entrepreneurial community with educational resources, to help fund their programs and operational expenses.

Local dignitaries will join bank representatives in awarding the funds at a check presentation at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at ABQid's offices at 609 Broadway NE in Albuquerque. The media is encouraged to attend.

The mission of ABQid is to provide New Mexico's entrepreneurial community with startup support programming, seed fund investment and stakeholder engagement. As the only curriculum-based, venture-backed business accelerator in New Mexico, the organization has served more than 1,200 entrepreneurs and assisted 36 companies through its bootcamps, workshops and educational support.

The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions like Wells Fargo to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a 3:1 ratio.

For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.







WHAT: Check Presentation WHEN: 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2018 WHO: David Hockmuth, New Mexico Region Bank President, Wells Fargo Joe Trimble, Regional Small Business Leader, Wells Fargo Pat Nie, Vice President, Community Development, Wells Fargo Harold Lavender, Director of Business and Financial Development, ABQid John Salazar, Director, FHLB Dallas Board of Directors Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product Manager, FHLB Dallas WHERE: ABQid WESST Business Enterprise Center 609 Broadway NE Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102

