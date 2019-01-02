|
New York Stock Exchange to Honor President George H. W. Bush
On Monday, December 3, 2018, the NYSE will observe a one-minute moment
of silence at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) in honor of President George
H.W. Bush. A single strike of the NYSE Bell at 9.20 a.m. ET will
indicate the start of the minute of silence.
The New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE National, NYSE Arca (News - Alert),
and the Chicago Stock Exchange, part of the Intercontinental Exchange
(NYSE:ICE) global network of exchanges, will be closed on Wednesday,
December 5, 2018 in observance of the National Day of Mourning for
President George H. W. Bush.
"We remember President Bush admiringly as a veteran who fought
totalitarianism, a statesman who advocated for freedom, a leader who
served his country, and an unabashedly dedicated family man," said
Stacey Cunningham, NYSE Group President. "He will be remembered for his
decades of service to the nation and the world, and it is appropriate
that the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, the National Day
of Mourning, to honor President Bush's enduring legacy."
The Flag of the United States displayed above the New York Stock
Exchange will fly at half-staff in honor of President Bush throughout
the prescribed mourning period.
