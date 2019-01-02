[December 01, 2018] New York Stock Exchange to Honor President George H. W. Bush

On Monday, December 3, 2018, the NYSE will observe a one-minute moment of silence at 9:20 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) in honor of President George H.W. Bush. A single strike of the NYSE Bell at 9.20 a.m. ET will indicate the start of the minute of silence. The New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE National, NYSE Arca (News - Alert) , and the Chicago Stock Exchange, part of the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) global network of exchanges, will be closed on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in observance of the National Day of Mourning for President George H. W. Bush. "We remember President Bush admiringly as a veteran who fought totalitarianism, a statesman who advocated for freedom, a leader who served his country, and an unabashedly dedicated family man," said Stacey Cunningham, NYSE Group President. "He will be remembered for his decades of service to the nation and the world, and it is appropriate that the New York Stock Exchange closes on Wednesday, the National Day of Mourning, to honor President Bush's enduring legacy." The Flag of the United States displayed above the New York Stock Exchange will fly at half-staff in honor of President Bush throughout the prescribed mourning period. About NYSE Group NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses, and a provider of data and listings services. NYSE Group's equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE National, and the Chicago Stock Exchange-- trade more U.S.equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising, leading worldwide in IPOs, including technology IPOs. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit www.nyse.com/index.



About Intercontinental Exchange Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 and Fortune Future 50 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company raises more capital than any other exchange in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

