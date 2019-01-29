[November 30, 2018]

New Number of Shares and Votes in Tobii

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the last trading day of the month, there are in total 98,904,665 shares and votes in the company. After the increase, the share capital amounts to SEK 717,744.57. The increase in the number of shares is due to the exercise of warrants in accordance with the Company's incentive programs.

This information is information that Tobii is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on November 30, 2018, at 19:45 p.m. CET.

CONTACT: Sara Hyléen, VP of Corporate Communications & Investor Relations, Tobii AB, phone: +46-709-16-16-41, email: sara.hyleen@tobii.com