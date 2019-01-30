[November 30, 2018] New Relic Opens Paris Office to Support Leading French Enterprises in Their Digital Transformation Initiatives

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced it has opened its first office in Paris to serve the growing number of customers throughout France. Today, leading companies across the region trust New Relic to help solve their most complex software challenges, such as migrating to the cloud, implementing new and innovative technologies, and driving their success through their digital business. Some of these leading local organizations include 20 Minutes, Blablacar, CANAL+, France Télévisions, Smartbox, Veolia, Talentsoft and others. New Relic is dedicated to helping France's most innovative companies transform to digital business models. According to a CIO survey conducted by Gartner (News - Alert)1, 47 percent of French CIOs claimed they were responsible for digital transformation and innovation at their organization. And 79 percent of French CIOs consider optimizing enterprise operational experience as one of their core objectives. The new office provides a working space for the growing go-to-market team serving the region. New Relic currently has offices across Europe to support ongoing customer growth, including in Dublin, London, Munich, and Zurich, as well as a European Development Center in Barcelona. "New Relic has seen phenomenal customer success across France and we are excited to formally open an office in Paris," said Serge Froidevaux, Regional Director of France at New Relic. "As our global business grows, our goal for this team is to expand New Relic's reach in serving the incredibly innovative companies across France. We are committed to helping French enterprises transform their digital businesses." Customer and Partner Success in France "By adopting the New Relic platform, we have greatly improved the performance of our services and significantly reduced the number of incidents. The simplicity of New Relic allowed us to create a culture of monitoring within the teams." - Aurélien Capdecomme, CTO at 20 Minutes, a leading French independent news media company. "Our continued growth requires us to improve and accelerate our technical stack to a service-oriented architecture. New Relic has played an important role as it has enabled us to increase observability into all of our services to better serve our customers." - Julien Dehee, Head of Infrastructure at Blablacar, a leading long distance carpooling service. "When we migrated our infrastructure, it experienced a major performance degradation. Dev and Ops were blaming each other. With New Relic, it was easy to identify the source of the problem, which turned out to be a mixed code and proxy issue. New Relic is one of the most important tools we have because we can quickly identify bugs and resolve them promptly." - Guillaume Postaire, Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Infrastructure and Architecture at France Télévisions, the French public national television broadcaster. "We are proud to partner with New Relic, which makes our collaboration of more than 3 years on the French market a reality. The priority of delivering the best user experience is no longer negotiable and should be addressed at all levels: the customer journey, IT, and organisation. To support this approach, we rely on the solutions offered by New Relic to optimize our work of development, deployment, and operations of digital experience platforms and omnichannel commerce." - Yannick Olympio, Manaer, Web & Mobile Solutions at SQLI, a leading international digital experience agency.



Recent Success in Europe: New Relic announced the general availability of its first-ever European Region in Frankfurt, Germany.

New Relic acquired the technology and team members of CoScale, a Belgian company with deep experience in monitoring modern container and microservices environments.

New Relic hosted FutureStack: London, featuring AO.com, Trainline, and other customer speakers. Learn more about the upcoming FutureStack events happening across Europe at https://newrelic.com/futurestack.

New Relic opened a new European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and a European Development Center in Barcelona, Spain. Our EMEA teams are growing! Interested in joining New Relic? Take a look at our open positions - https://newrelic.com/about/careers

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains "forward-looking" statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to New Relic's success and presence in France, including New Relic's ability to grow and expand its reach in serving companies across this region. All FutureStack events, dates, prices, topics, and speakers are subject to change without notice. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic's current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic's actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic's financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC (News - Alert) from time to time, including in New Relic's most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations." Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic's Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. About New Relic New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com. 1 2018 CIO Agenda: A France Perspective, Published 29 May 2018, ID: G00346752

