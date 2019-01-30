|
[November 29, 2018]
New Mexico Entrepreneurial Community to Get a Boost, Thanks to $19K Grant
Wells Fargo and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas (FHLB Dallas) will
award $19,500 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP (News - Alert)) funds to ABQid, a
nonprofit that supports New Mexico's entrepreneurial community with
educational resources, to help fund their programs and operational
expenses.
Local dignitaries will join bank representatives in awarding the funds
at a check presentation at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 4, 2018, at
ABQid's offices at 609 Broadway NE in Albuquerque. The media is
encouraged to attend.
The mission of ABQid is to provide New Mexico's entrepreneurial
community with startup support programming, seed fund investment and
stakeholder engagement. As the only curriculum-based, venture-backed
business accelerator in New Mexico, the organization has served more
than 1,200 entrepreneurs and assisted 36 companies through its
bootcamps, workshops and educational support.
The structure of the PGP allows FHLB Dallas member institutions like
Wells Fargo (News - Alert) to make a contribution of $500 to $4,000 to a
community-based organization (CBO), which FHLB Dallas will match at a
3:1 ratio.
For more information about the PGP, visit fhlb.com/pgp.
WHAT:
Check Presentation
WHEN:
11:00 a.m., Tuesday, December 4, 2018
WHO:
David Hockmuth, New Mexico Region Bank President, Wells
Fargo
Joe Trimble (News - Alert), Regional Small Business Leader, Wells Fargo
Pat Nie, Vice President, Community Development, Wells Fargo
Harold Lavender, Director of Business and Financial
Development, ABQid
John Salazar, Director, FHLB Dallas Board of Directors
Melanie Dill, Community and Economic Development Product
Manager, FHLB Dallas
WHERE:
ABQid
WESST Business Enterprise Center
609 Broadway NE
Albuquerque, New Mexico 87102
