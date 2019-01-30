|
|[November 29, 2018]
|
New Methods Could Improve, Expand 3D Imaging Using X-Rays
Researchers report two new approaches to producing three-dimensional
(3D) images using X-rays that could improve disease-screening, study of
very fast processes and enable analysis of the properties of materials
and structural information of opaque objects with unprecedented detail.
The researchers describe their approaches to 3D imaging with X-rays in
two papers in Optica,
The Optical Society's journal for high-impact research. One method might
reduce X-ray doses needed in some types of preventative medical imaging,
such as breast-cancer screening. The other method might allow 3D imaging
of delicate biological samples or the study of very fast processes, such
as the types of interactions that occur during space-debris impacts, to
speed development of more durable materials.
Because of their high energy and short wavelength, X-rays can pass
through materials that visible light cannot. Although it is possible to
obtain 3D X-ray images, current approaches are limited in application
because they require prolonged exposures to damaging X-rays.
In humans, too much radiation from medical X-ray imaging can increase
cancer risk, which limits how often they can be screened with 3D
mammography and other 3D X-ray technologies. Very high-energy X-rays
used to study the detailed make-up of materials and biological samples
often cannot be used because the samples would be destroyed after one
exposure.
3D ghost tomography with X-rays
Researchers led by Andrew Kingston of the Australian
National University together with a team at the European Synchrotron
Radiation Facility (ESRF)
in France have demonstrated for the first time that the unconventional
imaging approach known as ghost imaging can be used to obtain 3D X-ray
images of the interior of objects opaque to visible light.
"Because of the potential for significantly lower doses of X-rays with
3D ghost imaging, this approach could revolutionize medical imaging by
making X-ray screening for early signs of disease much cheaper, more
readily available and able to be undertaken much more often," said the
paper's senior author, David Paganin, from Monash
University, Australia. "This would greatly improve early detection
of diseases including cancers."
Ghost imaging works by correlating two beams - in this case, X-ray beams
- that do not individually carry any meaningful information about the
object. One beam encodes a random pattern that acts as a reference and
never directly probes the sample. The other beam passes through the
sample.
The researchers created random X-ray patterns by shining a bright beam
of X-ray light through a metal foam, which is like a sponge made of
metal. They took a 2D image of this random beam, and then passed a very
weak opy of it through the sample. A large-area single-pixel detector
captured X-rays that passed through the sample. The process was repeated
for multiple illuminating patterns and sample-object orientations to
construct a 3D tomographic image of the object's internal structure.
As a proof-of-concept experiment, the researchers carried out ghost
X-ray tomography on an aluminum cylinder with a diameter of 5.6
millimeters and containing two holes of less than 2.0 millimeters
diameter. They were able to produce 3D images with 1.4 million
"voxels"--a term for 3D pixels--with a resolution, or voxel side-length,
of 48 millionths of a meter.
"X-ray ghost imaging, especially ghost tomography, is a completely new
field that needs to be explored and developed much further," said
Kingston. "With more development, we envision ghost X-ray tomography as
a route to cheaper and, therefore, much more readily available 3D X-ray
imaging machines for medical imaging, industrial imaging, security
screening and surveillance."
3D images from a single exposure
A research team from the Paul
Scherrer Institute in Switzerland, led by Marco Stampanoni, together
with a team from the Deutsches Elektronen-Synchrotron (DESY)
in Germany and the ESRF, acquired 3D images using high-brilliance X-ray
sources. Their new approach uses a single exposure, or shot, to obtain
3D information from X-rays one hundred billion times brighter than a
hospital X-ray source. The rays can only be produced at specialized
synchrotron facilities.
"High-brilliance X-ray sources are quite useful for biology and
materials science because they can probe faster processes and higher
resolutions than other X-ray sources," said the paper's first author
Pablo Villanueva-Perez from DESY. "Because the power of these sources
can destroy the sample after a single pulse, current 3D imaging using
the full power of these sources requires multiple identical copies of a
sample."
The new technique can make the measurements necessary to form a 3-D
image before destroying the sample, so it could be useful for studying
the mechanics of delicate biological samples such as living insects or
examining the internal 3-D structure of intact viruses or proteins.
The new single-shot approach uses a crystal to split one incoming
X-ray beam into nine beams that simultaneously illuminate the sample.
Using detectors oriented to record information from each beam allows
researchers to acquire at once nine different 2D projections of a sample
object before it is destroyed by the intense x-ray probe beams.
The researchers used the approach to image a moth, which demonstrated
the potential for studying insect mechanics with 3D microscale
resolution at speeds ranging from microseconds to femtoseconds. They
also showed that they could achieve nanoscale resolution by imaging a
gold nanostructure.
"We would like to combine our technique with the unique capabilities of
the European
X-Ray Free-Electron Laser Facility, the first facility to deliver
X-ray pulses at a rate of one million pulses per second," said
Villanueva-Perez. "This could allow 3D exploration of fast processes at
speeds of millions of frames per second."
The researchers plan to use their single-shot multi-projection imaging
technique to better understand insect biomechanics, which could inspire
new engineering setups. They also want to study new, lighter materials
that might lower fuel consumption for vehicles and plan to examine the
fast processes that occur when space debris hits satellites, which could
aid development of protective materials.
Papers:
A. M. Kingston, D. Pelliccia, A. Rack, M. P. Olbinado, Y. Cheng, G. R.
Myers, D. M. Paganin. "Ghost Tomography," Optica, 5, 12,
1516-1520 (2018).
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.5.001516
P. Villanueva-Perez, B. Pedrini, R. Mokso, P. Vagovic, V.A. Guzenko, S.
J. Leake, P.R. Willmott, P. Oberta, C. David, H. N. Chapman, M.
Stampanoni. "Hard X-ray multi-projection imaging for single-shot
approaches," Optica, 5, 12, 1521-1524 (2018).
DOI: 10.1364/OPTICA.5.001521
About Optica
Optica is an open-access, online-only journal dedicated to the
rapid dissemination of high-impact peer-reviewed research across the
entire spectrum of optics and photonics. Published monthly by The
Optical Society (OSA), Optica provides a forum for pioneering
research to be swiftly accessed by the international community, whether
that research is theoretical or experimental, fundamental or applied. Optica
maintains a distinguished editorial board of more than 50 associate
editors from around the world and is overseen by Editor-in-Chief Alex
Gaeta, Columbia University, USA. For more information, visit Optica.
About The Optical Society
Founded in 1916, The Optical Society (OSA) is the leading professional
organization for scientists, engineers, students and business leaders
who fuel discoveries, shape real-life applications and accelerate
achievements in the science of light. Through world-renowned
publications, meetings and membership initiatives, OSA provides quality
research, inspired interactions and dedicated resources for its
extensive global network of optics and photonics experts. For more
information, visit osa.org.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005040/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]