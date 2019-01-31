[November 29, 2018] New Bluetooth Mesh Controllers Provide Enhanced Wireless LED Lighting Control

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental Lights, a leader in LED lighting solutions, announced the launch of Mini Bluetooth Mesh Controllers. Mini Bluetooth Mesh Controllers enable users to control LED lights from a mobile app. Available in single color, tunable white, RGB and RGBW, the controllers have a wireless range of up to 45 feet in an ideal environment and can be networked together to create up to four separate lighting zones. The Bluetooth mesh network, created by digitally linking multiple controllers, enables users to manage all configured lighting zones when in range of any of the devices. "Our customers have been asking for a robust wireless controller that allows them to link and control multiple runs of LED lights from a smartphone or tablet," stated Jordan Brooks, President of Environmental Lights. Vice President of Sales Keith Zeber added, "We are excited about our new Mini Bluetooth Mesh Controllers because they utilize Bluetooth mesh technology to connect multiple controllers together for extended range of control. Users can adjust multiple LED lights by being near any of the controllers in the network." The integration of luetooth Mesh technology allows users to create a wide network of multiple connected devices. The devices speak to one another as a unified whole, resulting in more reliable data transmission throughout the network. Using the Light Mesh app, users can create timed scenes using the controller's internal clock to set preprogrammed recurring scenes based on the time of day and day of week.



The Mini Bluetooth Mesh Controllers are equipped with full-circuit protection and feature a compact, ultra-slim design. They are compatible with constant voltage LEDs from 12V DC to 24V DC, and their CE marking and RoHS certification makes them safe for use in a variety of LED lighting applications. Single Color: 15 amps per channel

Tunable White: 7 amps per channel

RGB: 5 amps per channel

RGBW: 2.5 amps per RGB channel; 4 amps on the white channel Mini Bluetooth Mesh Controllers are available exclusively on EnvironmentalLights.com or by calling (888) 880-1880.

About Environmental Lights

Environmental Lights was founded in 2006 in San Diego, California, and has been listed on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America six years in a row. We transform environments with LED lighting technology by engineering our customers' visions into innovative solutions. We partner with our customers from project inception, through planning, specification and installation of their LED lighting systems to ensure we create solutions that match their exact needs. Our work transforms environments in an array of industries, including retail display, entertainment, trade show/exhibit, hospitality and casino gaming. Learn more at EnvironmentalLights.com or by speaking with a sales engineer at (888) 880-1880. Media Contact:

