[November 29, 2018] New Front Row Solutions Video Explains Real-Time Mobile CRM Platform

TORONTO, Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Row Solutions has launched a new video that highlights how the company's real-time mobile CRM platform empowers organizations to engage their mobile workforce. The new video, which is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwFf48CRYTI, looks at how easy it is for mobile workers to capture a wealth of prospect or customer interaction data directly on their smartphone in less than 60 seconds. The Front Row app was designed specifically for mobile workers and includes features to improve personal productivity and performance. Once workers have finished entering interaction data, the information automatically populates Front Row Solutions' customizable dashboards and can sync with your back-end enterprise CRM systems. This allows sales managers and executives to proactively spot trends, establish best practices, monitor performance, enforce compliance, and identify opportunities for coaching and training. Commented Etien D'Hollander, President of Front Row Solutions: "We have learned over the years that the only way to make real-time reporting successful for mobile workers is if the solution is 100 percent natively built for smartphone usage, takes less than five minutes to learn, captures all data in under 60 seconds, and offers easy-to-use tools for scheduling, customer lists,geo-mapping, and so on. All of these features and enhancements are built into the Front Row Solutions app, which is why so many mobile workers consider it the most essential tool in their sales kit."



Added Mr. D'Hollander: "According to research by Strategy Analytics, the global mobile workforce is set to increase from 38.8 percent in 2016 to 42.5 percent in 2022 — which represents a 1.87 billion workers. Furthermore, according to research by the Brookings Institution, by 2025 millennials will comprise 75 percent of the workforce. Organizations that fail to equip these digital natives with optimized mobile tools will see both talent and customers head to the competition. Our solution prevents that from happening, and turns a potential weakness into a lasting and profitable competitive advantage." For more information or to set up a free trial call Front Row at 1-800-986-0983, or visit the Front Row web site at http://www.frontrowsolutions.com.

About Front Row Solutions Front Row Solutions (FRS) a North American company, was founded in 2008 to improve the Customer Relationship Management (CRM) process with a focus on the mobile worker and mobile data collection. The prime directives around the creation of FRS was ease and speed of use, 100% mobility, improved mobile worker productivity and increased information flow from the field. FRS is a customizable app based system which can be loaded on any smart phone or tablet and allows a mobile worker to submit a report or form immediately after a customer interaction in 60 seconds or less. FRS' unique real-time paperless reporting capability (with optional geo location tracking) gives management better reports and insight into all mobile worker and client activity. FRS can be used as a standalone system or it can be integrated into current legacy CRM or ERP systems, effectively becoming the front end of some not so user-friendly systems. Contact:

Etien D'Hollander

1 416 716 9734

205705@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-front-row-solutions-video-explains-real-time-mobile-crm-platform-300757430.html SOURCE Front Row Solutions CRM

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]