|[November 29, 2018]
New Bidgely Insights Engine Extends AI-Powered Disaggregation to Utility Decision Making
Bidgely
today introduced the new Bidgely
Insights Engine that extends the value of its artificial
intelligence platform to a range of internal utility functions. The
Bidgely Insights Engine analyzes meter data from both smart and monthly
read meters, plus a variety of third-party data including weather,
demographics and building data, to identify and segment customers by
appliance-level ownership, usage and efficiency.
Stakeholders from executives and analysts to program managers and
program implementers can utilize this ne business intelligence tool to
optimize utility programs with targeted, personalized customer outreach
and enhance grid modernization efforts like load forecasting and
scenario planning for distributed energy resources (DERs).
"Our core AI-powered disaggregation technology has been adopted by
leading utilities and embraced by consumers, proving its value through
modern customer engagement programs," said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta.
"Now, utilities are asking us to expand the value of our disaggregation
platform to help with their internal decision-making. The Insights
Engine complements our customer-facing AI solutions with
enterprise-level business intelligence for program optimization, DERs
visibility, load planning and beyond - a critical need as the grid
rapidly evolves."
By analyzing homes based on appliance-level usage and other data, the
Bidgely Insights Engine enables utilities to increase revenue; reduce
cost to serve; optimize DSM program costs and enrollment; and increase
customer satisfaction. Example use cases include:
-
DSM Planning and Program Optimization: Perform scenario
analysis across all DSM programs to achieve highest adoption and
lowest cost, such as how much to invest in pool pump rebate programs
vs. an A/C tune-up program for a given population. Find and target
homes with large and inefficient appliances that would offer the most
savings per rebate, in addition to which appliances run at peak hours
for Demand Response, optimizing program spend to achieve savings goals.
-
Rate planning: Understand the impact of introducing various
rates on customers' bills. Includes solar disaggregation that can
identify how much energy a home produces and consumes hour-by-hour
without sub-metering, savings millions of dollars.
-
Electrification Analysis: Find homes that have Electric
Vehicles with L2 or L3 chargers and determine how often they charge
during peak and off-peak periods, helping to inform EV planning and
encourage customers to sign up for EV Time-of-Use rates.
For more information about the Bidgely Insights Engine, visit: go.bidgely.com/Insights-Engine.
About Bidgely
Bidgely is transforming the way customers interact with their energy
consumer-friendly web and mobile applications, Bidgely provides
consumer-friendly web and mobile applications, Bidgely provides
personalized and actionable insights that help customers save energy and
enable utilities to build enduring customer relationships. The company
works with utilities serving residential customers around the world. For
more information, please visit www.bidgely.com
or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.
