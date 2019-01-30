[November 29, 2018] New Bidgely Insights Engine Extends AI-Powered Disaggregation to Utility Decision Making

Bidgely today introduced the new Bidgely Insights Engine that extends the value of its artificial intelligence platform to a range of internal utility functions. The Bidgely Insights Engine analyzes meter data from both smart and monthly read meters, plus a variety of third-party data including weather, demographics and building data, to identify and segment customers by appliance-level ownership, usage and efficiency. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005190/en/ The Bidgely Insights Engine analyzes meter and other data to identify and segment customers by appliance-level ownership, usage and efficiency. This new business intelligence tool is being used to optimize utility programs with targeted, personalized customer outreach. (Photo: Business Wire) Stakeholders from executives and analysts to program managers and program implementers can utilize this ne business intelligence tool to optimize utility programs with targeted, personalized customer outreach and enhance grid modernization efforts like load forecasting and scenario planning for distributed energy resources (DERs).



"Our core AI-powered disaggregation technology has been adopted by leading utilities and embraced by consumers, proving its value through modern customer engagement programs," said Bidgely CEO Abhay Gupta. "Now, utilities are asking us to expand the value of our disaggregation platform to help with their internal decision-making. The Insights Engine complements our customer-facing AI solutions with enterprise-level business intelligence for program optimization, DERs visibility, load planning and beyond - a critical need as the grid rapidly evolves." By analyzing homes based on appliance-level usage and other data, the Bidgely Insights Engine enables utilities to increase revenue; reduce cost to serve; optimize DSM (News - Alert) program costs and enrollment; and increase customer satisfaction. Example use cases include:

DSM Planning and Program Optimization : Perform scenario analysis across all DSM programs to achieve highest adoption and lowest cost, such as how much to invest in pool pump rebate programs vs. an A/C tune-up program for a given population. Find and target homes with large and inefficient appliances that would offer the most savings per rebate, in addition to which appliances run at peak hours for Demand Response, optimizing program spend to achieve savings goals.

: Perform scenario analysis across all DSM programs to achieve highest adoption and lowest cost, such as how much to invest in pool pump rebate programs vs. an A/C tune-up program for a given population. Find and target homes with large and inefficient appliances that would offer the most savings per rebate, in addition to which appliances run at peak hours for Demand Response, optimizing program spend to achieve savings goals. Rate planning: Understand the impact of introducing various rates on customers' bills. Includes solar disaggregation that can identify how much energy a home produces and consumes hour-by-hour without sub-metering, savings millions of dollars.

Understand the impact of introducing various rates on customers' bills. Includes solar disaggregation that can identify how much energy a home produces and consumes hour-by-hour without sub-metering, savings millions of dollars. Electrification Analysis: Find homes that have Electric Vehicles with L2 or L3 chargers and determine how often they charge during peak and off-peak periods, helping to inform EV planning and encourage customers to sign up for EV Time-of-Use rates. For more information about the Bidgely Insights Engine, visit: go.bidgely.com/Insights-Engine. About Bidgely Bidgely is transforming the way customers interact with their energy use. By combining the power of SaaS (News - Alert) -based analytics with consumer-friendly web and mobile applications, Bidgely provides personalized and actionable insights that help customers save energy and enable utilities to build enduring customer relationships. The company works with utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181129005190/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]