[November 29, 2018]

New to Canada: Yardi Breeze Property Management Software

SANTA BARBARA, California, November 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Refreshingly simple, affordable software for smaller portfolios appeals to market with Canadian support team

Yardi has just released Yardi® Breeze in Canada. Yardi Breeze is refreshingly simple property management software built for property owners and operators with smaller portfolios.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676063/Yardi_Breeze_Logo.jpg )



Yardi Breeze makes it easy to manage residential, commercial and mixed portfolios on one mobile platform. Streamlined setup tools let property managers start working in Yardi Breeze right away; no lengthy implementation process is required. Users can get answers to their questions quickly thanks to built-in live chat support rom Canadian Yardi Breeze experts.







The property management platform includes strong accounting and reporting features, as well as convenient mobile tools like instant photo uploads. Integrated online applications, payments and resident screening will be added in 2019.

Yardi Breeze has a simple, affordable pricing model. Monthly fees are just $1 per unit.

"Yardi Breeze is the result of Yardi's decades of providing quality software with an unwavering customer focus," said Peter Altobelli, vice president and general manager at Yardi Canada Ltd. "We're excited to release Yardi Breeze in Canada, with a Canadian support team that understands our clients' needs. From live chat to automatic address completion and one-click data upload, everything is aimed at saving time, which is often an operator's most precious commodity."

Schedule a free demo by phone at +1(888)569-2734, via live chat on www.yardibreeze.ca or by emailing hello@yardibreeze.ca .

