[November 28, 2018] New C3 Platform Delivers Enhanced Rapid Enterprise-scale AI Deployment

C3 today announced the general availability of Version 7.8 of the C3 Platform. C3 V7.8 delivers many improvements for developers, data scientists, and end users, a new and comprehensive C3 Integrated Development Studio, (C3 IDS), enhanced security, 10x - 100x improved performance and scalability, new model management capabilities, enhanced machine learning pipelines, local Docker development environments, and many new features across the suite of SaaS (News - Alert) C3 Applications. C3 V7.8 is available immediately and has been delivered and installed in production use at 20 enterprise customers. The performance and productivity improvements reduce organizational IT expenditures and accelerate AI-based digital transformation efforts by an order of magnitude. C3 V7.8 provides new model management capabilities to configure and deploy scalable models, significant performance improvements due to incremental data normalization, down sampling of high frequency time series data, normalization and evaluation of timeseries data at 1 second intervals, and query-time normalization. In addition, new virtual data lake support enables organizations to use the C3 Platform to connect to multiple, existing local data stores (e.g., SAP Hana, AWS S3, Azure Blob, Apache HDFS, Apache Hbase, Oracle (News - Alert) Database, Postgres, Cassandra, AWS DynamoDB, SQL Server, and MongoDB) while providing developers and data scientists a virtual unified data access layer. C3 V7.8 continues investments in Kubernetes/Docker based deployments across cloud providers and enables over 40 new multi-cloud services as pre-built Types in the C3 Platform (e.g., Azure Event Hub, Azure IoT Hub, Azure Active Directory, Azure SQL Server, Azure Blob, Store, Amazon ECS, and Amazon SQS). "With Version 7.8 of the C3 Platform, C3 continues to lead in delivering a cohesive AI development platform resulting in 10-100x faster development of AI-based applications compared to building it yourself with cloud microservices. Digital transformation has become a strategic necessity for today's enterprises," said Ed Abbo, C3 President and CTO. "C3 V7.8 supports the requirements of global enterprises that are ramping up significant development teams on the C3 Platform to redefine their business processes with predictive and prescriptive analytics." "With C3 V7.8, we were able to develop, deploy, and manage nearly 1 million models in our development environment nd over 200 terabytes of data. We are now in the process of moving this to production to tackle some of our most challenging AI cases," said Dan Jeavons, General Manager Data Science at Royal Dutch Shell.



C3 V7.8 offers significant improvements to the C3 Platform and C3 Applications. C3 Platform enhancements include:

New C3 Integrated Development Suite (C3 IDS) - Including the C3 Data Studio, C3 Applications Studio, and C3 AI Studio, offers comprehensive application development tools specifically designed to meet the needs of data integrators, application developers, and data scientists.

Data Security - Enhanced security capabilities include audited compliance with SOC3, SOC2, HIPAA, NERC (News - Alert) -CIP, and GDPR.

Performance and Scalability - Significant performance and scalability enhancements through improvements in incremental data normalization plus high-frequency timeseries support.

Model Management - Support for data scientists to configure and deploy scalable models using a new version of machine learning pipelines and containerized and managed notebook environments.

Polyglot Data Stores - New Virtual Data Lake Capabilities support the C3 Platform operating directly with SAP Hana, Microsoft (News - Alert) SQL Server, Postgres, Cassandra, and Apache Impala without duplicating data.

Multi-Cloud Support - Support for Azure Event Hub, Azure Active Directory, Azure IoT Hub, Azure SQL Server, Azure Blob, Store, Amazon ECS, and Amazon SQS.

New Data Management Tool - Improved user experience to support data integration and application development.

Local Docker Environment - New Docker container support, enabling local development and improved developer productivity.

New Source (News - Alert) Code Repositories - Support for GitHub Enterprise and Microsoft Team Services for continuous integration services.

Anomaly Detection - New anomaly detection package allows for integrated and collective anomaly detection.

Model interpretability - New feature to generate human-interpretable results for machine learning model outputs.

Event Notifications - Support for AWS S3 event notifications.

Documentation - Significant documentation improvements for the C3 Integrated Development Suite, Data Integration, Data Modeling, Timeseries, Platform Services, Machine Learning, and Data Visualization. C3 Application enhancements include: C3 Inventory Optimization - Improved user experience and improved visibility into material movements

C3 Predictive Maintenance - Out-of-the-box support for anomaly detection

C3 Anti-Money Laundering - New application that offers integrated transaction monitoring with interpretable machine learning algorithms that deliver up to 85% reduction in false positives and up to 200% increase in identification of suspicious activity

New application that offers integrated transaction monitoring with interpretable machine learning algorithms that deliver up to 85% reduction in false positives and up to 200% increase in identification of suspicious activity C3 Energy Management - Support for anomaly detection, integration to third party building audit results, improved energy disaggregation, and performance improvements About C3 C3 is the world's leading AI software platform provider for digital transformation. The proven C3 Platform provides the comprehensive tools to build enterprise-scale AI applications 10 to 100x faster than alternative approaches. At the core of the C3 offering is the revolutionary C3 Type System-an extensible, model-driven AI architecture that dramatically enhances data scientist and application developer productivity. The C3 Platform supports any value chain in any industry with pre-built, configurable, high-value SaaS applications for predictive maintenance, fraud detection, sensor network health, supply network optimization, energy management, anti-money laundering, and customer engagement. More information is at www.c3.ai. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005181/en/

