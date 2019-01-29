|
|[November 28, 2018]
|
New C3 Platform Delivers Enhanced Rapid Enterprise-scale AI Deployment
C3 today announced the general availability of Version 7.8 of the C3
Platform. C3 V7.8 delivers many improvements for developers, data
scientists, and end users, a new and comprehensive C3 Integrated
Development Studio, (C3 IDS), enhanced security, 10x - 100x improved
performance and scalability, new model management capabilities, enhanced
machine learning pipelines, local Docker development environments, and
many new features across the suite of SaaS (News - Alert) C3 Applications. C3 V7.8 is
available immediately and has been delivered and installed in production
use at 20 enterprise customers.
The performance and productivity improvements reduce organizational IT
expenditures and accelerate AI-based digital transformation efforts by
an order of magnitude. C3 V7.8 provides new model management
capabilities to configure and deploy scalable models, significant
performance improvements due to incremental data normalization, down
sampling of high frequency time series data, normalization and
evaluation of timeseries data at 1 second intervals, and query-time
normalization. In addition, new virtual data lake support enables
organizations to use the C3 Platform to connect to multiple, existing
local data stores (e.g., SAP Hana, AWS S3, Azure Blob, Apache HDFS,
Apache Hbase, Oracle (News - Alert) Database, Postgres, Cassandra, AWS DynamoDB, SQL
Server, and MongoDB) while providing developers and data scientists a
virtual unified data access layer.
C3 V7.8 continues investments in Kubernetes/Docker based deployments
across cloud providers and enables over 40 new multi-cloud services as
pre-built Types in the C3 Platform (e.g., Azure Event Hub, Azure IoT
Hub, Azure Active Directory, Azure SQL Server, Azure Blob, Store, Amazon
ECS, and Amazon SQS).
"With Version 7.8 of the C3 Platform, C3 continues to lead in delivering
a cohesive AI development platform resulting in 10-100x faster
development of AI-based applications compared to building it yourself
with cloud microservices. Digital transformation has become a strategic
necessity for today's enterprises," said Ed Abbo, C3 President and CTO.
"C3 V7.8 supports the requirements of global enterprises that are
ramping up significant development teams on the C3 Platform to redefine
their business processes with predictive and prescriptive analytics."
"With C3 V7.8, we were able to develop, deploy, and manage nearly 1
million models in our development environment nd over 200 terabytes of
data. We are now in the process of moving this to production to tackle
some of our most challenging AI cases," said Dan Jeavons, General
Manager Data Science at Royal Dutch Shell.
C3 V7.8 offers significant improvements to the C3 Platform and C3
Applications.
C3 Platform enhancements include:
-
New C3 Integrated Development Suite (C3 IDS) - Including
the C3 Data Studio, C3 Applications Studio, and C3 AI Studio, offers
comprehensive application development tools specifically designed to
meet the needs of data integrators, application developers, and data
scientists.
-
Data Security - Enhanced security capabilities include audited
compliance with SOC3, SOC2, HIPAA, NERC (News - Alert)-CIP, and GDPR.
-
Performance and Scalability - Significant performance and
scalability enhancements through improvements in incremental data
normalization plus high-frequency timeseries support.
-
Model Management - Support for data scientists to configure and
deploy scalable models using a new version of machine learning
pipelines and containerized and managed notebook environments.
-
Polyglot Data Stores - New Virtual Data Lake Capabilities
support the C3 Platform operating directly with SAP Hana, Microsoft (News - Alert)
SQL Server, Postgres, Cassandra, and Apache Impala without duplicating
data.
-
Multi-Cloud Support - Support for Azure Event Hub, Azure Active
Directory, Azure IoT Hub, Azure SQL Server, Azure Blob, Store, Amazon
ECS, and Amazon SQS.
-
New Data Management Tool - Improved user experience to support
data integration and application development.
-
Local Docker Environment - New Docker container support,
enabling local development and improved developer productivity.
-
New Source (News - Alert) Code Repositories - Support for GitHub Enterprise
and Microsoft Team Services for continuous integration services.
-
Anomaly Detection - New anomaly detection package allows for
integrated and collective anomaly detection.
-
Model interpretability - New feature to generate
human-interpretable results for machine learning model outputs.
-
Event Notifications - Support for AWS S3 event notifications.
-
Documentation - Significant documentation improvements for the
C3 Integrated Development Suite, Data Integration, Data Modeling,
Timeseries, Platform Services, Machine Learning, and Data
Visualization.
C3 Application enhancements include:
-
C3 Inventory Optimization - Improved user experience and
improved visibility into material movements
-
C3 Predictive Maintenance - Out-of-the-box support for anomaly
detection
-
C3 Anti-Money Laundering - New application that offers
integrated transaction monitoring with interpretable machine learning
algorithms that deliver up to 85% reduction in false positives and up
to 200% increase in identification of suspicious activity
-
C3 Energy Management - Support for anomaly detection,
integration to third party building audit results, improved energy
disaggregation, and performance improvements
About C3
C3 is the world's leading AI software platform provider for digital
transformation. The proven C3 Platform provides the comprehensive tools
to build enterprise-scale AI applications 10 to 100x faster than
alternative approaches. At the core of the C3 offering is the
revolutionary C3 Type System-an extensible, model-driven AI architecture
that dramatically enhances data scientist and application developer
productivity. The C3 Platform supports any value chain in any industry
with pre-built, configurable, high-value SaaS applications for
predictive maintenance, fraud detection, sensor network health, supply
network optimization, energy management, anti-money laundering, and
customer engagement. More information is at www.c3.ai.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181128005181/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]