[November 28, 2018] New Board Member Brings Experience and a Passion for Social Good

iWave Welcomes New Board Member CHARLOTTETOWN, Nov. 28, 2018 /CNW/ - iWave is happy to announce and welcome a new member to its board of directors. Scott Johnson brings an extensive background with years of experience in the software and technology space, as well as a strong passion for social good in his personal and professional life. This addition comes at an opportune time. Thanks to innovative products, a dedicated team, and a focused commitment to clients, iWave is entering a period of exponential growth. Scott joined the iWave team to help support the company's current evolution and momentum. Scott Johnson began his career in technology software and has excelled in building and growing successful solutions sales teams for comanies like Oracle, IBM, and Social Solutions Global. Under Scott's direction, Social Solutions Global exceeded profit margins, revenue, and retention goals which eventually led to an acquisition by an equity firm. This catapulted the company into years of success and awards for their mission-minded software used primarily by nonprofit organizations and government agencies.



Most recently, Scott was the CEO of Zephyr, a software provider of real-time test management software used by over 18,500 companies. He is also the Founder and Executive Director of Jehovah Jireh, a nonprofit organization which helps to meet the physical, psychological, and educational needs of orphaned children in third world countries. Scott's personal and family life are a testament to his commitment to transforming lives. Their family has welcomed 6 adopted children into their home. And Scott is also an active member of his community, and a varsity basketball coach. His impressive work record and personal commitment to both local and global nonprofit efforts make him an ideal addition to the iWave team. "I'm excited to be joining the iWave team as a new member of their board of directors," said Scott Johnson. "They are a company that cares about nonprofit organizations and the work that they do and I believe that resonates with my family's personal mission to make a positive impact in the world."

"Scott is a solid addition to the iWave Board," said Ross Beattie, CEO. "His background in terms of experience, success and passion for growing businesses, combined with his specific involvement and success in working and supporting the nonprofit marketplace, is ideally aligned with iWave's mission and objectives." About iWave

iWave is the industry's top-rated fundraising intelligence platform. Their prospect research and wealth screening solutions help education, healthcare, and nonprofit organizations determine who to ask, how much to ask for, and when to ask, so they can fundraise with confidence. Since 1991, over 6000 development teams have used iWave to power their fundraising efforts.

