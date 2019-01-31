[November 27, 2018]

New Animated Plushes Lip Sync and Dance to Amazon Alexa

DALLAS, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemmy Industries launched its popular twerking plush in 2016, and it is back this holiday season with Amazon Alexa compatibility.

The high-tech, animated plush characters pair with Alexa by connecting to a compatible Amazon Echo device via Bluetooth and respond to customer voice interactions for hilarious, entertaining fun.

The plush is available in two classic holiday styles — Twerking Santa and Twerking Christmas Bear. Each style is available for purchase on Amazon.







Once paired with a compatible Echo device, Twerking Santa and Twerking Christmas Bear lip sync to the spoken responses of Alexa. Ask for the weather, news or random facts, and the twerking animated plushes will respond. They also dance to the beat of Amazon Music and react to Alexa notifications, timers, and alarms.

When customers say "Alexa," the animated plush responds by dancing.

"We are excited to bring the latest Alexa Gadgets technology to our plush characters," said Vice President of Product Development at Gemmy Industries, Steven Harris. "The response has been fantastic. Customers love interacting with these fun characters and watching them come to life through Alexa voice commands."

Alexa Gadgets is a category of accessories that pair with compatible Echo devices. In September 2018, Amazon announced the Alexa Gadgets Toolkit, a collection of self-service APIs and technical documentation, which Gemmy used to create Alexa-connected interactions for its plushes.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originators of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow™ lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-animated-plushes-lip-sync-and-dance-to-amazon-alexa-300755827.html

SOURCE Gemmy Industries