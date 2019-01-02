[November 27, 2018] New Continuum Data Centers Announces N2Open Labs, Call for Internet Infrastructure Projects

Internet infrastructure provider New Continuum Holdings Corporation today announced the formation of N2Open Labs, a program designed to support new edge technologies, high-density power, GPU, ASIC and other new chip technologies, and automation through the internet infrastructure stack. New Continuum Holdings operates New Continuum Data Centers (New Continuum) (http://www.newcontinuum.net) and partners with 20C, LLC, a developer of network and infrastructure management code, on the multi-site Chicago peering fabric United Internet Exchange, LLC (United IX) (http://www.unitedix.net). Together, New Continuum and 20C created N2Open Labs as a way to support the development and deployment of interoperable software across the physical and network layers of the service stack. As demand increases for customization in physical requirements, including power redundancy and cooling densities, as well as geographic location and network performance, New Continuum and 20C are meeting client needs and supporting Internet infrastructure growth through the development of N2Open Labs. Matt Griswold, founder of 20C, a seasoned developer and automation advocate, will provide direction and serve as CTO. N2Open Labs will source projects from both existing New Continuum and 20C customers as well as solicit new submissions. Early initiatives include: Leveraging New Continuum's existing customers to expand dark fiber mesh t support unlimited capacity in the Chicago metro area.

Leveraging the efficient routing and distributed architecture of New Continuum's network for various blockchains validator nodes.

Leveraging several hundred kW of existing GPU capacity through automation for various HPC applications.



Additionally, Griswold, long a proponent of open source automation and the primary developer of many automation tools, will be leveraging his new project, ctl (http://fullctl.com), to showcase its capabilities as a next-generation automation provider. New Continuum has established itself as a leader in innovating around new technologies in multi-tenant data center services. The Company's flagship data center is Open-IX certified, and the Company is a member of the Open19 Foundation as well as the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance. "This is the formalization of what we have already been doing in practice," said Eli D. Scher, CEO of New Continuum. "We believe in supporting open source and commercially disruptive technologies to deliver savings and efficiencies to our customers, and the establishment of N2Open Labs is a testament to our commitment."

N2Open Labs is now accepting proposals for projects that can be developed in New Continuum's high-density data center and across its network and peering fabric. To submit a proposal, send them to n2@newcontinuum.net. About New Continuum Data Centers New Continuum Data Centers ("NCDC") is a multi-tenant data center operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an 80,000 square foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in West Chicago, IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail colocation services to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum's products range from basic colocation to private cages, private suites and secured data halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity and peering solutions through its partnership with United IX (http://www.unitedix.net). New Continuum's 2N power design can accommodate some of the highest density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies and robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs (power usage effectiveness). To learn more, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net, or call 877-432-2656. About 20C 20C is a boutique software development firm specializing in performing outside of the box. https://20C.com View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181127005529/en/

