|[November 27, 2018]
New Continuum Data Centers Announces N2Open Labs, Call for Internet Infrastructure Projects
Internet infrastructure provider New Continuum Holdings Corporation
today announced the formation of N2Open Labs, a program designed to
support new edge technologies, high-density power, GPU, ASIC and other
new chip technologies, and automation through the internet
infrastructure stack.
New Continuum Holdings operates New Continuum Data Centers (New
Continuum) (http://www.newcontinuum.net)
and partners with 20C, LLC, a developer of network and infrastructure
management code, on the multi-site Chicago peering fabric United
Internet Exchange, LLC (United IX) (http://www.unitedix.net).
Together, New Continuum and 20C created N2Open Labs as a way to support
the development and deployment of interoperable software across the
physical and network layers of the service stack.
As demand increases for customization in physical requirements,
including power redundancy and cooling densities, as well as geographic
location and network performance, New Continuum and 20C are meeting
client needs and supporting Internet infrastructure growth through the
development of N2Open Labs. Matt Griswold, founder of 20C, a seasoned
developer and automation advocate, will provide direction and serve as
CTO.
N2Open Labs will source projects from both existing New Continuum and
20C customers as well as solicit new submissions. Early initiatives
include:
-
Leveraging New Continuum's existing customers to expand dark fiber
mesh t support unlimited capacity in the Chicago metro area.
-
Leveraging the efficient routing and distributed architecture of New
Continuum's network for various blockchains validator nodes.
-
Leveraging several hundred kW of existing GPU capacity through
automation for various HPC applications.
Additionally, Griswold, long a proponent of open source automation and
the primary developer of many automation tools, will be leveraging his
new project, ctl (http://fullctl.com),
to showcase its capabilities as a next-generation automation provider.
New Continuum has established itself as a leader in innovating around
new technologies in multi-tenant data center services. The Company's
flagship data center is Open-IX certified, and the Company is a member
of the Open19 Foundation as well as the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance.
"This is the formalization of what we have already been doing in
practice," said Eli D. Scher, CEO of New Continuum. "We believe in
supporting open source and commercially disruptive technologies to
deliver savings and efficiencies to our customers, and the establishment
of N2Open Labs is a testament to our commitment."
N2Open Labs is now accepting proposals for projects that can be
developed in New Continuum's high-density data center and across its
network and peering fabric. To submit a proposal, send them to n2@newcontinuum.net.
About New Continuum Data Centers
New Continuum Data Centers ("NCDC") is a multi-tenant data center
operator in the western Chicago suburbs. NCDC operates an 80,000 square
foot, purpose-built, concurrently maintainable facility in West Chicago,
IL. NCDC offers highly flexible wholesale and retail colocation services
to enterprises and small businesses. New Continuum's products range from
basic colocation to private cages, private suites and secured data
halls. Additionally, NCDC offers unique connectivity and peering
solutions through its partnership with United IX (http://www.unitedix.net).
New Continuum's 2N power design can accommodate some of the highest
density cabinet footprints, and with its efficient technologies and
robust cooling infrastructure it can deliver leading edge PUEs (power
usage effectiveness). To learn more, please visit http://www.newcontinuum.net,
or call 877-432-2656.
About 20C
20C is a boutique software development firm specializing in performing
outside of the box. https://20C.com
