[November 27, 2018] New Data Science & Digital Marketing Platform Called Beatchain Launches To Help Music Pros And Artists Build Their Fan Base

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Beatchain Ltd. has launched a new data science and digital marketing platform that will revolutionize discovery, marketing and promotion in the music industry. The platform offers a version for artists and a B2B version for major and independent record labels, artist managers, and promoters. Beatchain Ltd. just completed its beta testing, which proved that the technology will dramatically change the way artists build their fan base. "From online purchases to streams to social media, the music industry creates huge quantities of data every day, but the information is scattered across disparate sources and checkouts," said Beatchain Ltd. Founder Ben Mendoza. "By bringing all of these data points together and using the latest in artificial intelligence, automation and dynamic data science techniques, we are able to help musicians and industry pros drive informed decisions in multiple areas of their artistry." Artists can manage and monitor their entire digital footprint in a single ecosystem, from planning content to directly posting to social media platforms and automatically running self-optimizing ad campaigns. Specifically, the Beatchain Ltd. platform offers: Automated fan growth across all social platforms

A&R insights

Social media management

Social stats aggregation

Analytic tools

Automated campaigns

Event promotion

Peer benchmarking

Real time ad bidding and optimization



Mendoza is a pioneer in the deployment of data analytics, having designed and implemented data management and analytics solutions for the world's largest enterprises including Apple, Facebook, Uber, SAP, Time Warner Cable, Unilever and Goldman Sachs. Earlier this year Ben was inducted into the data analytics hall of fame. "I wanted to turn my attention to the music industry because I believe there will be some radical changes to the way it approaches being successful. We have unique technology that nobody else in the current landscape has the ability to offer," added Mendoza.

The Beatchain Ltd. team led by Mendoza consists of behavioral economists, PhD data scientists, artificial intelligence and machine learning experts and senior music industry professionals, all of who are using the latest analytical techniques. About Beatchain Ltd. Beatchain Ltd., headquartered in the UK, is a unique data-driven platform at the intersection of music and technology. Their consumer-facing self-help style platform, Beatchain.com , is aimed at startup, unsigned and developing artists to grow their fan bases and profiles. Their B2B service, Fancoda.com , targets major music companies and music industry professionals.

