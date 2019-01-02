|
|[November 27, 2018]
|
New Report Reveals the Extent of Losses from Self-Checkout and Identifies Practical Ways to Manage it
Today, the ECR Community Shrinkage and On-shelf Availability Group (OSA)
and NCR launched a new comprehensive report
that assesses the potential impact of self-checkout (SCO) technologies
on retail loss and provides best practices and guidance on how to
address and balance risks. While the report "Self-Checkout in Retail:
Measuring the Loss" found that levels of stock loss are higher at SCO
than at staffed checkouts, it also points out that there are a variety
of best-practice operational techniques as well as a range of existing
and emerging technologies that retailers can use to keep shoppers honest
and accurate.
"This is the first study that has been able to quantify the risks
associated with SCO technologies and the evidence shows that they
present a wide range of opportunities for customers to generate retail
losses," explained Adrian Beck, Emeritus Professor at the University of
Leicester and author of the study. "It was surprisingly difficult not
only to obtain reliable, robust and verifiable data on the losses
associated with SCO systems, but also on the effectiveness of the
approaches being adopted to try and manage them."
Retailers count their stock loss typically as a percentage of their
sales, which, according to a prior ECR report, is about 0.67% of sales
in grocery retail. This new report suggests that a typical retailer can
experience an increase in stock loss of 1 basis point for every one
percent of sales that go through fixed SCO machines. For instance, a
typical store with 25% of their sales value going through fixed SCO
could see additional stock losses of 0.25% of sales value.
Stores using Scan-and-Go technologies could see an increase of between
0.7 and 10.4 basis points of additional loss for every one percent of
sales processed. In the study, the average utilization rate for
Scan-and-Go was 2.8% of sales value, suggesting additional stock loss of
between 0.01% and 0.29% of sales value.
John Fonteijn, Chair of the ECR Community Shrinkage and On-shelf
Availability Group summarizes: "Retailing is becoming ever more
dependent upon a host of technologies, many of which are increasingly
focused upon improving the customer journey. This report will help
retail organizations to continue to reap the benefits that self-scan
technologies can bring while doing so within a sustainable business
model."
The report goes on to consider ways in which SCO technologies can be
controlled, including the use of effective guardians and a range of
emerging technologies. The report also underlines the importance of
monitoring data on the risk of loss relating to SCO as well as adopting
a more joined up approach to SCO management and control.
"As the indutry is moving at an ever-faster pace towards frictionless
checkout, the various self-scanning technologies are a key strategic
element in retailers' store development plans," added Dusty Lutz, Vice
President & General Manager, Store Transformation Solutions at NCR
Corporation. "The report shows that there is an opportunity to leverage
emerging computer vision and artificial intelligence technologies as a
more effective and less resource-intensive solution to simultaneously
help improve both security and customer experience. For example, our
latest security solutions can help detect when a shopper is attempting
to substitute an expensive steak for the price of bananas, or tries to
leave half of their items in their cart without scanning them."
The report is based upon data collected from 13 major retailers
operating in Europe and the US, including analysis of: 140 million Scan
and Go transactions; 17 million transaction audits; video analytics of
€72 billion of fixed SCO transactions; and comparative stock loss data
from thousands of retail stores. It is the most comprehensive study to
date on the scale and extent of stock losses associated with SCO
technologies. It focuses on highlighting the risks and advocating a set
of strategies that may help to minimize stock loss so that retailers can
better achieve the operational benefits and improved customer journey
enabled by SCO technologies.
Webinar on results for retailers
Retailers, academics and technology providers will discuss the findings,
implications and develop new responses during a global webinar at 1pm
GMT on Thursday, December 6, 2018, with a series of interactive
follow-up workshops in 2019. Retailers can register for the webinar here.
The report is free to download
from the ECR Community Shrink & OSA group website.
