New RootMetrics® Report for Denver: Verizon Sweeps the Awards Amid a Heated Mobile Performance Race

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from RootMetrics by IHS Markit, the gold standard for mobile performance benchmarking, reveals a heated competition for top mobile performance in Denver. While Verizon emerges as a top performer, winning or sharing every mobile performance award in the latest 2nd Half 2018 Denver Metro RootScore® Report , T-Mobile heats up the competition with shared wins in four categories. This includes the second consecutive shared win for Verizon and T-Mobile in both overall performance and network reliability. When it comes to data performance in Denver, Verizon earns the outright award, which the carrier previously shared with T-Mobile. AT&T, Sprint and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds ranging between 27.1 Mbps and 29.5 Mbps, allowing subscribers to download a high-definition television show in about three minutes. Meanwhile, AT&T alone records the fastest median upload speed at 13.0 Mbps. "The mobile performance race in Denver has shifted in recent testing periods, signaling major investments from the carriers," said Doug King, director of business development at RootMetrics. "While Verizon consistently lands at the top of our rankings with top-notch performance, T-Mobile excels in network reliability, and AT&T and Sprint showcase data speed improvements. Ultimately, all these mobile performance shifts are great news for smartphone users across the Denver metro area." This is the fifteenth time RootMetrics has tested the mobile networks in Denver and ssued findings for the metro area. RootScore Reports provide a scientific, independent, consumer-focused assessment of mobile network performance.



Mobile Performance You Can Depend on Reliability and speed are crucial to a consistently good mobile experience. RootMetrics indicates performance in these key areas with its network reliability category, a combination of results from data, call and text tests. Its network speed category examines results across testing of data transfers, downloading email and web/app tasks. Verizon and T-Mobile share the top spot in network reliability for the second consecutive testing period. Meanwhile, Verizon takes the Network Speed RootScore Award outright.

Data Performance The data performance category reflects how well networks perform in downloading and uploading data, performing email tasks and downloading files that approximate loading typical webpages or apps. After previously sharing the Data Performance RootScore Award with T-Mobile, Verizon takes the top spot outright in this testing period. AT&T, Sprint and Verizon record the fastest median download speeds ranging between 27.1 Mbps and 29.5 Mbps. Meanwhile, AT&T records the fastest median upload speed at 13.0 Mbps, allowing a subscriber to upload a picture to social media in about three seconds. Call and Text Performance Call and text capabilities are fundamental to a strong mobile experience. Call performance testing is based on how reliably each network can place and maintain calls, while text performance measures how reliably and quickly consumers can send and receive text messages. All four carriers share the Call Performance RootScore Award, while AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile share the top spot in text performance. Comprehensive Testing To evaluate the mobile experience in Denver, RootMetrics conducted tests across all hours of the day and night from October 17 through October 27. Using smartphones purchased off the shelf at carrier stores, tests were conducted indoors at 66 locations and while driving 1,094 miles. For details about RootMetrics testing, see the methodology section of the RootMetrics website. About RootMetrics® RootMetrics® by IHS Markit is mobile analytics that measure mobile network performance and offers insights into the consumer mobile experience. RootMetrics provides data on mobile network performance to help the networks improve and give consumers an end-to-end look at mobile performance. To ensure that RootMetrics testing reflects real-world mobile usage, testing is conducted based on where, when and how consumers use their smartphones most often. IHS Markit and RootMetrics are registered trademarks of IHS Markit Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners © 2018 IHS Markit Ltd. All rights reserved. FOR MORE INFORMATION:

