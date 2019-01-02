|
New Accenture Study Forecasts End to 'Lucrative Inefficiencies' for $1 Trillion Capital Markets Industry as It Adapts to the Digital Age
A new study from Accenture (News - Alert) (NYSE:ACN) shows how the capital markets
industry can wring out historical inefficiencies in its business model -
inefficiencies that were acceptable in order to grow rapidly and capture
market share - as it now faces digital disruption and struggles to
overcome fragmented cost structures and create shareholder value.
The report, titled "Capital
Markets Vision 2022," is based on Accenture's proprietary financial
analysis of the capital markets industry and on interviews with
executives at leading industry firms.
Among the key findings: Wealth and asset managers generate 90 percent of
overall industry economic profits (profit after taxes and cost of
equity) but are ineffective at achieving scale efficiencies and should
prepare for down-market scenarios, with shrinking margins. Investment
banks, meanwhile, show a diverse picture: Only some institutions - both
large and small - are earning 10 or more cents on the dollar in economic
profit, while many others are not earning their cost of equity.
And traditional market-infrastructure players' revenues are now rivaled
by those of emerging cryptocurrency exchanges.
Lucrative Inefficiencies
Capital markets firms collectively earn about US$1 trillion in annual
net revenue, which translates to more than US$100 billion in economic
profit, according to Accenture analysis. But as shareholders, regulators
and customers continue to exert pressure on them to deliver higher value
at lower cost and as quantitative easing tapers off, fee pressures will
place an ever-greater burden on the industry to resolve its
once-lucrative inefficiencies, the report shows.
"Some expect the capital markets sector to normalize again and resemble
itself before the financial crisis, but our outlook for the years ahead
is very different," said Michael
Spellacy, a senior managing director at Accenture who leads its
Capital Markets practice globally and co-authored the report. "This
industry still leans heavily on historically 'lucrative inefficiencies,'
when there was little incentive to change the status quo because the
industry was generating such strong profits. But unlike in other
sectors, the core business of capital markets accounts for a very small
fraction of its cost bases - and in an era of rapid digital innovation,
that leaves the industry ripe for disruption."
The report, based on Accenture's proprietary financial analysis of the
capital markets industry and on interviews with executives at leading
industry firms, focuses on the threemain sectors: investment banking,
asset and wealth management, and market infrastructure. Among the key
findings for each:
-
Asset and wealth managers. Two of the
most profitable subsegments of the industry, asset and wealth managers
seem to defy economic logic. While structurally these segments should
be a scale game, in practice they aren't. Accenture's analysis found
that even the biggest asset managers create the same economic profit
margin as some of their mid-sized peers; this is also true in wealth
management. Nonetheless, the report suggests that to remain
successful, all buy-side players - including asset and wealth managers
- will need to industrialize their businesses and capture latent scale
opportunities.
-
Investment banks. The profit of
investment banks varies widely, with the top-four players - all
US-based - generating around US$20 billion or more in annual revenue
and substantial economic profit. Other firms with full-scale
investment banking offerings are not earning their cost of equity,
partly because they haven't restructured their businesses fast enough
or haven't been able to afford necessary investments. However, the
report notes that size is not a strict requirement for profitability,
as profitable niches exist for mid-size banks, with the
most-profitable among them turning 10 to 15 cents of every dollar of
revenue into economic profit.
-
Market infrastructure players. According
to the report, revenue from cryptocurrency exchanges now matches that
from traditional exchanges. The interdealer brokerage business - the
most traditional arm of the market infrastructure subsector - is
narrowly profitable on a pre-tax basis; and most interdealer
brokerages are actually shrinking shareholder value. The most
profitable part of the subsector are regulated exchanges, which often
generate pre-tax margins greater than 50 percent. However, their
growth prospects seem to be modest. Most are exploring opportunities
in asset servicing, data services and traditional and cryptocurrency
trading.
"Adapting a trillion-dollar industry for the digital age while it's
entering an era of profound disruption is a complex and shape-shifting
goal," said Markus Boehme, a co-author of the report and managing
director in Accenture Strategy. "But it is also an era that provides
significant opportunities for those who act fast as value pools are
being redistributed. Nimble (News - Alert) firms will be able to capture new profit
opportunities in a 'race for relevance' - while also benefiting the
industry's customers."
A Path to Success
The report identifies more than a dozen strategic considerations for
capital markets firms' management teams as they seek success in a time
of increasing disruption. Among these:
-
Leveraging AI to transform investment management.
-
Taking capital markets financing and corporate treasury services into
the digital age.
-
Rebalancing the trading focus and operating model.
-
Transforming the risk and compliance function.
-
Turning dark data into business impact.
-
Aligning HR and management models to new skill profiles and team
structures.
-
Combining cloud and cyber technology to build a flexible and resilient
infrastructure.
The full report can be accessed here: www.accenture.com/CapitalMarkets2022
To learn more about Accenture Capital Markets, please visit www.accenture.com/CapitalMarkets.
About the Research
For the report, Accenture analyzed value pools bottom up - based on
individual players' results - creating a view on specific sector and
subsector profitability, using FY2017 data as a baseline. The company
used economic profit as a yardstick, deducting credit losses, full
operating costs, taxes and the cost of equity. The researchers took
special interest in the underlying profit dynamics for key sectors
including investment banking, corporate & investment banking, asset
management, wealth management and market infrastructure. The researchers
then discussed the implications of this baseline and the likely
development of these value pools with executives at leading capital
markets firms and, during these conversations, identified key management
challenges against this backdrop.
