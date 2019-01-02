ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
SUBSCRIBE TO TMCnet
TMCnet - World's Largest Communications and Technology Community
MARKETS » NFV Space IT Bridge
HOT TOPICS » SD-WAN CONTACT CENTER SOLUTIONS CLOUD COMMUNICATIONS WHITE LABEL HOSTED VOIP
RESOURCE CENTER - WHITE PAPERS   |   WEBINARS   |   EBOOKS   |   TMCLabs   |   VIDEOS|   MEDIA KIT

TMC NEWS

TMCNET eNEWSLETTER SIGNUP

SUBMIT
New Relic to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
[November 26, 2018]

New Relic to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference


New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced that its chief financial officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.



About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.


New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.


[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]



Upcoming Events




Technology Marketing Corporation

35 Nutmeg Drive Suite 340, Trumbull, Connecticut 06611 USA
Ph: 800-243-6002, 203-852-6800
Fx: 203-866-3326

General comments: tmc@tmcnet.com.
Comments about this site: webmaster@tmcnet.com.

IMPORTANT

SUBSCRIPTIONS


Subscribe to our FREE eNewsletters
CLICK HERE

STAY CURRENT YOUR WAY

© 2018 Technology Marketing Corporation. All rights reserved | Privacy Policy