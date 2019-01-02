|
|[November 26, 2018]
|
New Relic to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference
New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for
software-driven businesses, today announced that its chief financial
officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the Raymond James Technology
Investors Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2:25
p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor
relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com.
Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same
location.
About New Relic
New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven
businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes
every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so
companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps
teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of
the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.
New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181126005717/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]