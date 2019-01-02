New Relic to Present at Raymond James Technology Investors Conference

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR), provider of real-time insights for software-driven businesses, today announced that its chief financial officer, Mark Sachleben, will present at the Raymond James Technology Investors Conference in New York on Tuesday, December 4, 2018 at 2:25 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the investor relations page of the New Relic website at http://ir.newrelic.com. Following the event, a replay will be made available at the same location.







About New Relic

New Relic provides the real-time insights that software-driven businesses need to innovate faster. New Relic's cloud platform makes every aspect of modern software and infrastructure observable, so companies can find and fix problems faster, build high-performing DevOps teams, and speed up transformation projects. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic at newrelic.com.

