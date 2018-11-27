|
New CytoReason Machine Learning Model Turns Mice into Men (and Women) to Overcome the Barrier of Cross-Species Differences in Drug Development, Published in Nature Methods
CytoReason, developer of the world's first machine learning platform for
human immune system cell-level simulation, today announces publication
of a groundbreaking new model for translating data from mouse models to
human disease. Described
in Nature Methods, the mouse to human model (Found In Translation or
FIT), proved its ability to more accurately and effectively extrapolate
results from the mouse-based research that is a vital, and necessary,
part of every drug discovery and development program.
Much of what we know about disease is rooted in research done using
mouse models (mice bred specifically to have the characteristics of the
disease being studied). Furthermore, every single new drug will have
first had to demonstrate some level of safety and efficacy on mice. But
mice are not humans, and cross-species differences have consistently
been a major stumbling block to translating lab-based research into
something that will be meaningful for patients and clinicians.
Until now, knowledge of species differences has not been systematically
incorporated into the interpretation of animal models. In trying to
overcome this huge issue, scientists from CytoReason and the Systems
Immunology and Precision Medicine Lab at the Technion Faculty of
Medicine, developed their mouse to human model. This new model builds on
CytoReason's mission of driving biological insights that transform drug
discovery and development, lifting analysis of datasets out of an
isolated vacuum and applying the fullcontext of existing knowledge, in
a similar way to CytoReason's Cell-Centered Models of the immune system
do in terms of identifying and understanding gene/cell/cytokine
relationships.
Tested on mouse models of 28 different human diseases, the mouse to
human model outperformed direct cross-species extrapolation from mouse
results, increasing the overlap of differentially expressed genes by
20-50% in pre-identifiable disease conditions. It uncovered novel
disease-associated genes, highlighted signals that may otherwise have
been missed and reduced false leads, with no experimental cost.
"This is a massive advance. Mice models are a necessary but flawed
method of trying to understand what might happen in a human in any given
situation," said Prof. Shai Shen-Orr, Head of the Systems Immunology &
Precision Medicine Lab, Technion Faculty of Medicine and Chief Scientist
at CytoReason. "We have shown that we can significantly increase the
accuracy of what we learn from these models. This changes the entire
dynamic in terms of confidence in making the right decisions for the
next steps in a given drug development program - doing mouse-kind and
mankind a major service in the fight against disease."
"The mouse to human model clearly demonstrated its ability to uncover
novel disease-associated genes. It predicted a role for Interleukin
Enhancer Binding Factor 3 (ILF3) in the colon of Inflammatory Bowel
Disease (IBD) patients compared to healthy people, even though ILF3 was
not seen in either IBD mouse model or human datasets," said Rachelly
Normand, lead author of the Nature Methods paper from the Department of
Immunology, Faculty of Medicine, Technion. "We also didn't see any ILF3
associated to IBD in any past research. We did, however, see a
significant increase in ILF3 in the colons of IBD patients versus
healthy patients in laboratory tests, validating this as a real and
novel finding of great significance."
At the heart of the process is the pairing of human and mouse model
datasets with a human-disease dataset of comparable conditions to
produce cross-species pairings. For each cross-species pairing in each
species the difference was calculated between disease and control
samples, which was then used to study how different human and mouse
genes express under similar conditions and fed into the mouse to human
model.
"This is a real breakthrough. Many drugs that appear to be effective in
mice go on to fail in clinical development. This technology, part of our
growing portfolio of translation capabilities, will help bridge the gap
between pre-clinical results and clinical outcomes," said David Harel,
CytoReason's CEO. "It is a demonstration of the power of our growing and
rich data sets, feeding our proprietary machine learning technologies
and unique methodologies, to more accurately understand context. This
enables the transference of understanding from one element of research
to another, in order to improve overall drug development and clinical
outcomes."
Live Twitter (News - Alert) Q&A
Prof. Shai Shen-Orr and lead author, Rachelly Normand, will be taking
part on a live Q&A on our twitter feed @CytoreasonLtd
on 11/27/18 between 09.00 and 10.00 (Eastern Daylight Time) 16.00 and
17.00 hours (Israel Time). Please follow/join us on Twitter at @CytoreasonLtd
and use the #mousetoman for any questions you wish to ask.
About CytoReason
CytoReason has a singular focus on re-defining understanding of the
immune system at a cellular level. CytoReason's technologies, data and
process are all unique and proven. They lie at the heart of CytoReason's
ability to map the correlation and causality of gene/cell/cytokine
relationships that are central to understanding diseases, and their
treatment - and do so faster and more accurately than ever before. Three
core principles set CytoReason apart: Delivery of biology to
biologists - replicating biological processes to answer biological
questions; Continuous improvement - development of a learning
model that gets richer and more accurate with every new data set; and Collaboration
first, last and always - CytoReason has been built around the needs
of our collaborators, and the need to discover and deliver valuable IP
to those collaborators.
