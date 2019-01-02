[November 26, 2018] New Report Highlights Successful Circular Business Models in Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chung-Hua Institution for Economic Research (CIER) launched a report supported by the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) to analyze the next wave of circular economy business models in Taiwan. From recycling fishing nets to reclaiming banana waste, Taiwanese companies are innovating new ways to use waste as a resource. A Plastic Circular Economy You may not have heard of Taiwan's largest plastics recycler, but you might be wearing clothing made from their FENC® TopGreen® rPET (recycled PET). Far Eastern New Century Corporation (FENC) has helped turn Taiwan's struggling recycling system into one of the best in the world. The global average for PET bottle collection rates hovers around 55% by Year 2017, for Taiwan it's 95%, with FENC processing half of the island's PET bottles. Earlier this year FENC received the Link and Loop Award from Taiwan's Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) for their achievements on ocean waste. "Using plastic is not wrong, but you need to recycle, to separate, and find the processors and give it another life," said Eric Huang, Senior Vice President Filament Division /Polyester Industry. Building the Model Finding these fibers isn't hard, just look at the jerseys from the recent World Cup, leading teams wor jersey's from FENC. You cans also find them in NBA basketball uniform collections and even Japan Nippon Professional Baseball uniform for Sapporo based Nippon Ham.



The jerseys go beyond standard fabrics. Besides coming from ocean waste, they have special heat reflecting properties to keep athletes cool and a unique weave that let's heat and moisture out. Importantly, FENC also helped Adidas come up with the fabrics behind their Parley-Adidas Recycled Shoes.

Circulating Success The textile division succeeded because they identified the right key partners, developed innovative technology, and provided a strong value proposition to their clients. Forming a strong partnership with Adidas, FENC felt confident they could invest in their relationship and work towards building a circular supply chain. With Parley's assistance they could make sure they created a truly sustainable product. "FENC is demonstrating how adapting its business model as well as collaborating with customers and value chain partners can lead to increased circularity as well as commercial success," said Aleyn Smith-Gillespie, Associate Director at Carbon Trust and contributor of circular innovation methods used in the report. FENC's innovative processing and weaving took a low value commodity like old fishing nets and transformed them into high performance fabrics. This high-level value proposition guaranteed value not only for Adidas but for consumers. These three attributes together helped create a strong business case for the circular economy. For more information download CIER's report here: https://www.linkandloop.net/publications For more information about FENC's work check here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kp7SUbc3WQE Contact:

George Hu

886-2-27356006

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-report-highlights-successful-circular-business-models-in-taiwan-300755073.html SOURCE CIER

