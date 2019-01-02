[November 26, 2018] New Productivity Enhancement in Updated dbForge SQL Complete v6.0

Devart has released the new version of dbForge SQL Complete v6.0 with new productivity features.



Devart, a recognized vendor of professional database management software for developers and DBAs, announced the release of dbForge SQL Complete v6.0 with new productivity features, such as SQL Server 2019 support, SSMS 18 support, grid aggregates enhancements, and much more.







dbForge SQL Complete v6.0 has received multiple improvements, and here are just a few of them: • SQL Server 2019 support • SSMS 18 support • Invoke Search panel instantly with a new shortcut • Days are displayed in execution notification • Sort snippets in Snippets Manager • Grid aggregates enhancements • Execution warning for DROP statement • Status bar and Object Explorer coloring intensify tabs coloring • SQL document enhancements dbForge SQL Complete is an add-in for SQL Server Management Studio and Visual Studio with fully-featured tools designed to speed up SQL code writing, offer context-based smart suggestions, perform automatic formatting and refactoring, improve code readability, increase productivity, and lower costs.



For a complete list of new features and improvements, please refer to the following page: https://blog.devart.com/go-on-keeping-productivity-enhancement-with-dbforge-sql-complete.html About Devart Devart is one of the leading developers of database tools and administration software, ALM solutions, data providers for various database servers, data integration and backup solutions. The company also implements Web and Mobile development projects.





