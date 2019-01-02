[November 26, 2018] New RIMES Service Delivers Every BMR-Compliant Index in a Single Feed

RIMES Technologies, the leading provider of managed data and RegTech services, today announces the launch of RIMES RegFocussm BMR Data Feed. The new service will help asset managers, banks and insurance companies ensure the benchmarks they use in financial instruments and contracts are compliant with the EU's Benchmarks Regulation (BMR), which came into force in January 2018. By mapping index reference codes across official symbols including ISIN, Bloomberg (News - Alert) Ticker and RIC RegFocus BMR Data Feed provides firms with a complete repository of all indices authorized for use in the EU under BMR - including from administrators based in third-country jurisdictions. The service also draws on data from interviews with 350+ RIMES data partners as well inputs from ESMA and European regulators. Continually updated to keep pace with the developing benchmarks ecosystem, RegFocus BMR Data Feed removes uncertainty from the benchmarks landscape and helps firms maintain business-as-usual. RIMES' new service complements its existing RegFocussm BMR Control solution, wich launched last year. RegFocus BMR Control is a comprehensive BMR solution for benchmark users, comprising inventory management, enrichment and control capabilities. RegFocus BMR Data Feed, meanwhile, offers a slimmed-down alternative for firms that just require a simple and easy way of identifying which benchmarks are authorized under BMR.



Alessandro Ferrari, CMO at RIMES commented: "While BMR has been in force for nearly a year, we're in the middle of a regulatory transition period, and there's still a great deal of uncertainty over what the benchmarks landscape will look like once the dust has settled. Our new service provides benchmark users with clarity into the unfolding situation and gives them the information they need to reduce the risk of non-compliance and avoid disruption to their businesses. What's more, as a managed service benefitting from economies of scale, our solution enables firms to meet the challenges of BMR compliance cost-effectively." About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and compliance specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 40 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers and 9 of the 10 largest custodians by TAUM.

