[November 23, 2018] New One Stop Business Portal Aims to Streamline Business Formation in West Virginia

People looking to form a new West Virginia business, or to register an existing foreign (out-of-state) business in West Virginia, are encouraged to take advantage of the new online One Stop Business Portal recently unveiled by the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office at https://business4wv.com. The new portal provides invaluable step by step information, checklists, forms, and other resources and guidance to assist users with planning, starting, operating, and expanding their business in West Virginia. Additionally, the new portal features direct access to the online business services filing system (previously business4wv.com), one-click access to helpful business startup information and resources, and important business filing deadlines directly from the home page. "The new portal was designed to emulate our brick and mortar One Stop Business Center, a first of its kind anywhere in the nation, in an internet-based, web format," said Penney Barker, Business and Licensing Director. "Our goal with the new One Stop Business Portal was to gather all of the information spread out across numerous state agency websites and place it into one central location for new and existing business owners so that they can quickly and easily complete their filing requirements and spend more of their valuable time running their business instead of bogged down looking for information or doing paperwork." "The new mobile-friendly portal replaes a nearly 15-year-old service that did not work well with modern devices. Additionally, the old service was cumbersome to maintain and keep up-to-date with the latest information and the new portal solution completely eliminates these hindrances," Barker said.



The new West Virginia One Stop Business Portal is the result of a multi-agency collaboration between the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office, WorkForce West Virginia, the West Virginia State Tax Department, and the West Virginia Division of Labor. For more information about the new One Stop Business Portal or to access the online business filing system, visit https://business4wv.com. According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, the new West Virginia One Stop Business Center is a legislative initiative developed at no cost to West Virginia taxpayers. The One Stop Business Portal was created by the Secretary of State's Office in partnership with WV.gov.

About WV.gov WV.gov is the official website of the state of West Virginia (http://www.wv.gov) and is the result of an innovative public-private partnership between the state and West Virginia Interactive. West Virginia Interactive works with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive online services and is a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: EGOV). About NIC NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.

