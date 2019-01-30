|
|[November 23, 2018]
|
New One Stop Business Portal Aims to Streamline Business Formation in West Virginia
People looking to form a new West Virginia business, or to register an
existing foreign (out-of-state) business in West Virginia, are
encouraged to take advantage of the new online One Stop Business Portal
recently unveiled by the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office at https://business4wv.com.
The new portal provides invaluable step by step information, checklists,
forms, and other resources and guidance to assist users with planning,
starting, operating, and expanding their business in West Virginia.
Additionally, the new portal features direct access to the online
business services filing system (previously business4wv.com), one-click
access to helpful business startup information and resources, and
important business filing deadlines directly from the home page.
"The new portal was designed to emulate our brick and mortar One Stop
Business Center, a first of its kind anywhere in the nation, in an
internet-based, web format," said Penney Barker, Business and Licensing
Director. "Our goal with the new One Stop Business Portal was to gather
all of the information spread out across numerous state agency websites
and place it into one central location for new and existing business
owners so that they can quickly and easily complete their filing
requirements and spend more of their valuable time running their
business instead of bogged down looking for information or doing
paperwork."
"The new mobile-friendly portal replaes a nearly 15-year-old service
that did not work well with modern devices. Additionally, the old
service was cumbersome to maintain and keep up-to-date with the latest
information and the new portal solution completely eliminates these
hindrances," Barker said.
The new West Virginia One Stop Business Portal is the result of a
multi-agency collaboration between the West Virginia Secretary of
State's Office, WorkForce West Virginia, the West Virginia State Tax
Department, and the West Virginia Division of Labor. For more
information about the new One Stop Business Portal or to access the
online business filing system, visit https://business4wv.com.
According to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, the new West
Virginia One Stop Business Center is a legislative initiative developed
at no cost to West Virginia taxpayers. The One Stop Business Portal was
created by the Secretary of State's Office in partnership with WV.gov.
About WV.gov
WV.gov is the official website of the state of West Virginia (http://www.wv.gov)
and is the result of an innovative public-private partnership between
the state and West Virginia Interactive. West Virginia Interactive works
with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive
online services and is a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (News - Alert)
(NASDAQ: EGOV).
About NIC
NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative
digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help
make government interactions more accessible for everyone through
technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more
than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal,
state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the
ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering
citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government
interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181123005005/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]