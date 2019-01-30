[November 23, 2018] New Digital Interactive Children's Picture Book

GRAFTON UNDERWOOD, England, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampy the Wizard and the Lost Wand is a new interactive story book App from Red Chain Games and Hairy Kow Design. Featuring a charming rhyming story, with colourful interactive images made from plasticine and including jigsaws and secrets, it's a must for anyone wanting to entertain children and get them interested in reading. Aimed at 3-7 year olds, the story follows Stampy, a grumpy, old Wizard. Woken up by a noisy bird, Stampy decides to teach him a lesson but can't find his wand. Too angry to notice where the wand has fallen, Stampy marches off around the village to look for it. Whenever he loses his temper he accidently unleashes magic, with hilarious results. All the characters are modelled from plasticine and the scenery is handmade from a variety of craft supplies and household items. Combined with the technology of touchscreen devices, the result is a story that children can actively engage with, either with an adult or on their own. Created by Vanessa Brister, the book is a result of a lifelong ambition to write and a love of stop-motion animation. Explaining why she chose to pulish in a digital format, Vanessa said, "Having a young child, I always keep something with me to keep her entertained. Having a bagful of options isn't always practical so I'm always looking for engaging apps to load on my tablet or phone. Interactive books work well as we can enjoy them together and as she's got older she can enjoy them on her own. It felt a natural direction to go in with my own story."



Stampy the Wizard and the Lost Wand will be available on iTunes and the Google Store in early December. More details and extra activities can be found at www.stampythewizard.com.

Contact info:

Dean Baker, Red Chain Games Ltd

Email: 205386@email4pr.com

0(+44)1536 330103

Website: www.redchaingames.com All about Hairy Kow Design Ltd: Started in 2017 by Vanessa Brister, Hairy Kow's goal is to make engrossing interactive digital books and content for children, using plasticine modelling and stop motion animation. Stampy the Wizard and the Lost Wand is their first title with more to follow. All about Red Chain Games Ltd: Formed in 2008 by Dean Baker and Richard M Smith, who have nearly 40 years of experience working in the Games Industry between them. While predominantly involved in creating Golf Simulator software, they have also made several games and Apps for PC, Mobile and VR. This is their first foray into Publishing, with more to come, including Hairy Kow's next title. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-digital-interactive-childrens-picture-book-300754761.html SOURCE Red Chain Games

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]