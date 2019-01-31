[November 21, 2018] New Big Data Platform Announced at 2018 Megaputer Analytics Conference

BLOOMINGTON, Ind., Nov. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Megaputer Intelligence introduced a new cluster version of PolyAnalyst™, its text and data analysis software, at the 2018 Megaputer Analytics Conference . The new version will allow for processing large volumes of complex data at high speeds by leveraging distributed computing, which can run across a mixed platform environment that includes Windows and Linux. Pavel Anaschenko, Chief Technology Officer at Megaputer Intelligence, delivered the announcement during a session at the conference, citing examples of its advantages for users, where he was quoted saying,

“When comparing PolyAnalyst with Hadoop, for example, PolyAnalyst provided faster task management and better optimized random access. This helps users by speeding up their processing times to get those treasured insights even sooner. Many of the professionals we have worked with cite numerous troubles using other platforms for big data handling. We simply used that feedback to continue building something better.” Those present for the announcement had a number of questions that revealed some key information about currently supported features and plans for development. Tpics raised covered details such as how the new version of PolyAnalyst currently utilizes a Web Client so that there is no additional software installation necessary for users wishing to perform advanced analytical tasks. The measured performance capabilities were also described. For example, loading 32 GB of 150 million rows and 22 columns of data by PolyAnalyst took only 5.5 minutes compared to a standard server installation taking close to 48 minutes to load the same data. The information shared about PolyAnalyst’s roadmap revealed focus areas devoted to setting up upgrades and hardware maintenance (hot-plugging) so that these may be performed without interruption to users’ access to the full capabilities of the system. Megaputer later stated it had already begun to build out the data storage side of the cluster version of PolyAnalyst to eliminate the need for third-party databases and enable data hosting in a more optimized, distributed warehouse.



More about the Conference

Megaputer’s annual conference aims each year to empower practitioners to learn from leading researchers, consultants, professional users of domain-specific solutions, and visionaries within the field of analytics. Sessions cover recent technological advances in data analytics, new techniques and applications of text analysis, and intelligent solutions developed for addressing frequent business challenges. Speakers share success stories, strategies, industry practices, case studies, lessons learned, and trending technologies related to enterprise data and text analytics. Companies like Eli Lilly, the Department of Veteran Affairs, State Farm, Canon, and MaritzCX attend each year to share their experiences and takeaway knowledge of new developments and techniques to better their own insights. The next conference is planned for Fall 2019. About Megaputer Intelligence

Megaputer Intelligence ( www.megaputer.com ) is a leading provider of data and text mining software and custom analytical solutions for various application domains. Megaputer analytical tools enable customers worldwide to make informed data-driven decisions.

