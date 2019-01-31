[November 21, 2018] New LED Wall Pack Light with Wide Optics and Extreme Life

WORCESTER, Mass., Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Access Fixtures announces a revolutionary new forward throw full cutoff LED wall pack--the CUDL . Like its namesake, its sleek surface-mount design hugs walls. CUDL looks great on office buildings, medical buildings, retail centers, schools, and more. CUDL comes standard in architectural bronze finish and can be painted in custom RAL colors if desired. But the CUDL doesn't just look great. It is durable, tough, and powerful, and it comes in three different wattages meant to replace HID wall packs--81w, 112w, and 174w. The wide forward-throw optics of this high-powered wall pack enable mounting between 12 and 35 feet high, making this a perfect wall pack choice for taller buildings. CUDL also comes in 4000 Kelvins or 5000 Kelvins to suit your light temperature needs. A motion sensor or a photocell may be purchased as options. This wall pack is IP66 rated against dust, dirt, and water and its full cutoff design minimizes glare and light pollution. All CUDL purchases include the wall pack and necessary mounting hardware. "The CUDL is our most unique wall pack yet," says Acces Fixtures CEO Steve Rothschild. "Being able to mount a wall pack so high while still getting the footcandles you need is amazing, not to mention it will last almost forever!"



Incredible Longevity The announcement of the CUDL marks the first product in a line of extreme-life LEDs offered by Access Fixtures. L70 rated at a whopping 646,000 hours, this wall pack will last for years and years without replacement. New technology enables LEDs to last longer and longer, well past the life of traditional lighting like HID and high pressure sodium. Extreme light longevity translates to more savings over time for consumers and electricians alike. Each CUDL wall pack fixture is backed by a 5-year Access Fixtures warranty.

About Access Fixtures Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.accessfixtures.com . Media Contact:

Cara Porcella

205193@email4pr.com

