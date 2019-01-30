[November 20, 2018] New West Virginia Secretary of State Website Offers One-Click Access to Information, Services, and Resources

The West Virginia Secretary of State's Office makes it easier than ever before to access information, services, and resources with the launch of its new and improved website at https://sos.wv.gov. The new website supports some of the West Virginia Secretary of State's top goals, which include streamlining bureaucracy, enhancing business, and continuously improving customer service. The new, easy-to-navigate website has a fresh new look and was designed to enable visitors to quickly access information within three clicks of landing on the site, and be more interactive. Some notable features of the new and improved site include: Streamlined site navigation with one-click access to top level content for each division

One-click access to popular services and resources from the site home page

Prominent display of news and important announcements

New and improved agency wide form search by title, form number, or category Additionally, the new website was built using responsive design, adjusting to any size screen whether the user is accessing the site from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer. "I've said it before and I want to say it again, we are listening," said Secretary of State Mac Warner "You asked for a website that was easier to navigate and we have delivered. Ultimately, the launch of our new mobile-friendly website demonstrates our ongoing efforts to make government more efficient and accessible, and more convenient for our customers, and we are not done yet. There are more exciting things coming, so I encourage you to check back and check back often."



For more information about the West Virginia Secretary of State and to view a complete list of its online services, visit https://sos.wv.gov. The new website was developed and created by the West Virginia Secretary of State's Office in partnership with WV.gov.

About WV.gov WV.gov is the official website of the state of West Virginia (http://www.wv.gov) and is the result of an innovative public-private partnership between the state and West Virginia Interactive. West Virginia Interactive works with state and local government agencies to build and manage interactive online services and is a subsidiary of digital government firm NIC (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: EGOV). About NIC NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 5,500 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005578/en/

