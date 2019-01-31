|
|[November 20, 2018]
|
New Citizens Bank Survey Finds Two-Thirds of U.S. Companies May Be Overexposed to Risks Posed by Interest Rate, Foreign Exchange Volatility
Two-thirds of U.S. corporate decision-makers have not locked in
favorable rates to mitigate their interest rate and foreign exchange
exposure, a decision that can cost their firms millions of dollars,
according to a survey released today by Citizens Bank. Despite this
reality, the survey found that business leaders expect rates to continue
to rise and the value of the dollar to fluctuate due to tariffs and
other macroeconomic factors.
The Citizens Market Insights Survey of more than 300 corporate leaders
finds that 70 percent of U.S. corporate leaders have not locked in lower
interest rates despite signs that rates will continue to increase and 67
percent have not used a hedging strategy to mitigate their exposure to
fluctuations in the value of the U.S. dollar. Eighty-two percent of
corporate leaders, however, say their company plans to take action to
keep their business successful in an economy with rising interest rates
and 74 percent indicate their company plans to address a potential
change in U.S. dollar valuation.
"Foreign exchange and interest rate fluctuations can cost companies
significant amounts of money each year so it's very surprising that more
businesses aren't taking advantage of simple hedging strategies that can
help reduce their risk," said Tony Bedikian, head of global markets at
Citizens Bank. "Many banks, including Citizens, offer a range of
solutions that help corporate clients mitigate risk so the future
becomes more predictable and they don't have to worry as much about
volatility in the markets."
Citizens is a trusted strategic and financial adviser, consistently
delivering clear and objective advice. The Citizens Commercial Banking
approach puts cliets first by offering great ideas combined with
thorough market knowledge and excellent execution to help our clients
enhance their business and reach their potential.
For more information, please visit the Citizens
Commercial Banking website.
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens
Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $158.6 billion in assets as of September
30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a
broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available
at www.citizensbank.com
or visit us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
or Facebook.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005045/en/
[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]