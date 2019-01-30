|
|[November 20, 2018]
|
New York City Deploys Everbridge to Keep Holiday Revelers Safe During the 92nd Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management and
enterprise safety software applications to help keep people safe and
businesses running, today announced that the City of New York has
deployed its market-leading critical event management platform to alert
attendees of the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the event of
an emergency, disruption or need to share important information during
the festivities. Everbridge powers the statewide emergency notification
platform NY-ALERT
and the New York City emergency notification platform Notify
NYC.
As tens of millions watch from home, more than three million people are
expected to attend the nationally-televised parade which kicks off at 9
am ET on Thursday, November 22 this week, stretching 2.5 miles along
Manhattan (from 77th Street and Central Park West to 7th Avenue and 34th
Street.)
Residents and visitors who are planning to line the parade route are
being encouraged to register for alerts by texting THXGIVING18 to 692692
(NYC-NYC) to receive critical updates directly from New
York City Emergency Management. Text messages may include safety,
traffic, weather, and event alerts, including street closures and
detours, transit delays, parade disruptions, reunification locations for
missing persons, and updates along the parade route.
Notify NYC will also once again deploy Everbridge for city's New Year's
Eve celebration on December 31, as an estimated one million people
gather in Times Square to usher in 2019.
Everbridge and its Community
Engagement solutin makes it easy for residents, visitors and
attendees to sign up to receive important safety and event information
on their cellphones through an event-based keyword. The technology has
been deployed at similar large-scale events including the Pride
Parade in San Francisco, Mardi
Gras in New Orleans, the March
For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C., the Presidential
Inauguration, and many championship sports celebrations across the
country. It is also regularly used by officials during severe weather
situations, including Hurricane
Lane, Hurricane
Irma, and the California
wildfires.
About Everbridge
Everbridge,
Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides
enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate
organizations' operational response to critical events in order to keep
people safe and businesses running. During public safety threats such as
active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather
conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages,
cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain
interruptions, over 4,200 global customers rely on the company's
Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and
assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist,
automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through
the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and
track progress on executing response plans. The company's platform sent
over 2 billion messages in 2017 and offers the ability to reach over 500
million people in more than 200 countries and territories, including the
entire mobile populations on a country-wide scale in Sweden, the
Netherlands, the Bahamas, Singapore, Greece, Cambodia, and a number of
the largest states in India. The company's critical communications and
enterprise safety applications include Mass Notification, Incident
Management, Safety Connection™, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center®,
Crisis Commander®, Community Engagement™ and Secure Messaging.
Everbridge serves 9 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 8 of the 10 largest
U.S.-based investment banks, all 25 of the 25 busiest North American
airports, six of the 10 largest global consulting firms, six of the 10
largest global auto makers, all four of the largest global accounting
firms, four of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers and four
of the 10 largest U.S.-based health insurers. Everbridge is based in
Boston and Los Angeles with additional offices in Lansing, San
Francisco, Beijing, Bangalore, Kolkata, London, Munich, Oslo, Stockholm
and Tilburg. For more information, visit www.everbridge.com,
read the company blog,
and follow on Twitter and Facebook.
