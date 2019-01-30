|
|[November 20, 2018]
|
New Leader Joins iboss to Drive EMEA Growth
iboss,
the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of Craig
Talbot as its new Vice President of EMEA.
Talbot is experienced in creating hyper growth in software companies,
having previously worked at cloud-based software businesses Sitecore and
Mulesoft. Prior, he was at VMware for nine years, where his tenure
culminated in building out and leading VMware's EMEA NSX Network and
Security business after the company's 2012 acquisition of Nicira. At
iboss, he will focus on scaling the EMEA business via the channel,
including value-added resellers (VAR) and managed service providers
(MSSP), and driving growth through existing strategic partnerships.
"With increasing demand for iboss' cloud security platform from
mid-market and enterprise organisations in EMEA, we have appointed Craig
to spearhead our efforts in growing our business and supporting
customers in the region," explained Paul Martini, CEO of iboss.
As organisations transition from traditional security appliances to
security n the cloud, iboss continues to scale up operations to meet
the growing demand for its platform. In the past year, the company
doubled the size of its corporate
headquarters, and expanded its sales
and engineering facilities around the globe, and last month
appointed three new key
sales leadership roles to help further solidify its position in the
market.
Commenting on his appointment Talbot stated, "iboss is driving
innovation that shifts security from focusing on perimeters to one that
focuses on securing users and providing them safe access to the Internet
and their applications from any device, anywhere through the cloud,
without appliances. The availability of bandwidth and the proliferation
of cloud apps and services means the need to protect the data centre
perimeter is shifting to protect the user. iboss solves this problem and
has a huge addressable market ahead. This is the key reason for me
joining and I'm very much looking forward to growing the EMEA business
for iboss."
About iboss
iboss is a cloud security company that provides organisations and their
employees safe access to the Internet and their applications in the
cloud from any device, anywhere without appliances. Leveraging a
purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 110 patents and over 100
points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4000 organisations
worldwide through the cloud. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com.
