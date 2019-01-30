[November 20, 2018] New Leader Joins iboss to Drive EMEA Growth

iboss, the leader in cloud security, today announced the appointment of Craig Talbot as its new Vice President of EMEA. Talbot is experienced in creating hyper growth in software companies, having previously worked at cloud-based software businesses Sitecore and Mulesoft. Prior, he was at VMware for nine years, where his tenure culminated in building out and leading VMware's EMEA NSX Network and Security business after the company's 2012 acquisition of Nicira. At iboss, he will focus on scaling the EMEA business via the channel, including value-added resellers (VAR) and managed service providers (MSSP), and driving growth through existing strategic partnerships. "With increasing demand for iboss' cloud security platform from mid-market and enterprise organisations in EMEA, we have appointed Craig to spearhead our efforts in growing our business and supporting customers in the region," explained Paul Martini, CEO of iboss. As organisations transition from traditional security appliances to security n the cloud, iboss continues to scale up operations to meet the growing demand for its platform. In the past year, the company doubled the size of its corporate headquarters, and expanded its sales and engineering facilities around the globe, and last month appointed three new key sales leadership roles to help further solidify its position in the market.



Commenting on his appointment Talbot stated, "iboss is driving innovation that shifts security from focusing on perimeters to one that focuses on securing users and providing them safe access to the Internet and their applications from any device, anywhere through the cloud, without appliances. The availability of bandwidth and the proliferation of cloud apps and services means the need to protect the data centre perimeter is shifting to protect the user. iboss solves this problem and has a huge addressable market ahead. This is the key reason for me joining and I'm very much looking forward to growing the EMEA business for iboss." About iboss

iboss is a cloud security company that provides organisations and their employees safe access to the Internet and their applications in the cloud from any device, anywhere without appliances. Leveraging a purpose-built cloud architecture backed by 110 patents and over 100 points of presence globally, iboss protects more than 4000 organisations worldwide through the cloud. To learn more, visit www.iboss.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181120005040/en/

