[November 19, 2018] New York City Travelers Can Now Breeze Through Security with CLEAR at JFK's Terminal 4

Today, CLEAR, the company using biometrics to build a connected, secure and frictionless world, announced a new partnership with Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport - one of the world's most modern and efficient air terminals - that will enable the more than 21 million travelers passing through the terminal each year to verify their identity and get to their flights with the tap of a finger or blink of an eye. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005884/en/ This is the latest introduction of CLEAR technology at New York area airports. CLEAR has been integrated into facilities at JFK's Terminal 2, LaGuardia Airport's (LGA) Terminals C & D, and domestic Delta Sky Clubs since 2017. CLEAR is also available at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium to help fans get to their seats faster. "We want to help our members get where they are going with greater confidence and predictability, whether they are catching a flight or going to the big game," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, Chairman and CEO, CLEAR. "Time is precious and CLEAR members enjoy more time doing what they love, and less time waiting in line." "Accounting for one-third of all JFK Airport traffic, Terminal 4 is the premier international gateway to New York City and we are thrilled to be able to now provide our passengers with the latest innovation to further ensure a seamless travel experience," said Roel Huinink, President and CEO of JFKIAT - the company which operates Terminal 4. "In addition, with its biometric capabilities, CLEAR will also add a heightened layer of safety and security to our terminal. We appreciate the cooperation of the entire CLEAR team for making this happen, as well as the integral partnerships with Delta Air Lines, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, the Transportation Security Administration, US Customs and Border Protection, and our airline partners." Seidman-Becker and CLEAR President Ken Cornick, the company's co-founders, along with Huinink and executives from Delta Air Lines, TSA, and the Terminal 4 community celebrated the announcement with an opening event in the Terminal, followed by time spent thanking members, and standing alongside CLEAR Ambassadors as they completed erifications, enrollments, and informed travelers about the benefits of membership.



"Our members have been asking for CLEAR at Terminal 4 for a while now, and we're thrilled to deliver," said Cornick. "With today's announcement, we hope to make missing a flight a thing of the past." "Delta understands the value of speed and reliability, especially in a city as hard-working as New York," said Henry Kuykendall, Delta's Senior Vice President - Airport Operations, Northeast. "Partnering with CLEAR to deliver a quicker journey through security is an important part of our airline's broader efforts to provide our customers with a superior travel experience from curb to gate."

State Senator James Sanders Jr. said: "I welcome this new biometric technology to JFK's Terminal 4, which will make the travel experience smoother, safer and faster for millions of people. JFK is an international travel hub and we want to make it as convenient as possible for patrons to catch their flights. Ideally, New Yorkers will continue to use JFK to travel for work or leisure and tourists from around the world will visit our great city and state." "In the aftermath of 9/11, there is definitely a need for improved security at our airports," said New York State Assemblymember Michelle Titus. "As more and more people use apps on their cellphones to do banking and other commercial tasks, I think it is laudable to introduce biometric technology at self-serve kiosks that will strengthen our security system. With its implementation, travelers can avoid lines, save time and navigate busy airports more efficiently." ABOUT JFKIAT JFK International Air Terminal, LLC. (JFKIAT) is the operator of Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the most active air terminals in the New York area, serving 34 international and domestic airlines with an annual passenger volume of more than 21 million travelers in 2017. Terminal 4 is the first existing airport terminal in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold certification by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC) for operations and maintenance. The Terminal's expansive Retail Lounge offers an unparalleled experience for travelers with a wide range of food and beverage and retail options, from chic to upscale and from convenience stores, to electronics, accessories and gifts. Terminal 4 was the first air terminal in North America operated by a private management company. JFKIAT's managing member is Schiphol USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Royal Schiphol Group. Visit us at http://www.jfkt4.nyc, like us on Facebook and follow us on Instagram and Twitter. ABOUT CLEAR CLEAR is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR is powering a frictionless security experience in 39 U.S. airports and sports venues. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket, life is more frictionless, more secure, and more predictable. CLEAR is trusted by millions of members and is certified as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR Lanes immediately (https://www.clearme.com/where-we-are). For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181119005884/en/

