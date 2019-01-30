|
|[November 19, 2018]
|
New York City Travelers Can Now Breeze Through Security with CLEAR at JFK's Terminal 4
Today, CLEAR,
the company using biometrics to build a connected, secure and
frictionless world, announced a new partnership with Terminal 4 at John
F. Kennedy International Airport - one of the world's most modern and
efficient air terminals - that will enable the more than 21 million
travelers passing through the terminal each year to verify their
identity and get to their flights with the tap of a finger or blink of
an eye.
This is the latest introduction of CLEAR technology at New York area
airports. CLEAR has been integrated into facilities at JFK's Terminal 2,
LaGuardia Airport's (LGA) Terminals C & D, and domestic Delta Sky Clubs
since 2017. CLEAR is also available at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium to
help fans get to their seats faster.
"We want to help our members get where they are going with greater
confidence and predictability, whether they are catching a flight or
going to the big game," said Caryn Seidman-Becker, Chairman and CEO,
CLEAR. "Time is precious and CLEAR members enjoy more time doing
what they love, and less time waiting in line."
"Accounting for one-third of all JFK Airport traffic, Terminal 4 is the
premier international gateway to New York City and we are thrilled to be
able to now provide our passengers with the latest innovation to further
ensure a seamless travel experience," said Roel Huinink, President
and CEO of JFKIAT - the company which operates Terminal 4. "In
addition, with its biometric capabilities, CLEAR will also add a
heightened layer of safety and security to our terminal. We appreciate
the cooperation of the entire CLEAR team for making this happen, as well
as the integral partnerships with Delta Air Lines, the Port Authority of
New York and New Jersey, the Transportation Security Administration, US
Customs and Border Protection, and our airline partners."
Seidman-Becker and CLEAR President Ken Cornick, the company's
co-founders, along with Huinink and executives from Delta Air Lines,
TSA, and the Terminal 4 community celebrated the announcement with an
opening event in the Terminal, followed by time spent thanking members,
and standing alongside CLEAR Ambassadors as they completed
erifications, enrollments, and informed travelers about the benefits of
membership.
"Our members have been asking for CLEAR at Terminal 4 for a while now,
and we're thrilled to deliver," said Cornick. "With today's
announcement, we hope to make missing a flight a thing of the past."
"Delta understands the value of speed and reliability, especially in a
city as hard-working as New York," said Henry Kuykendall, Delta's
Senior Vice President - Airport Operations, Northeast. "Partnering
with CLEAR to deliver a quicker journey through security is an important
part of our airline's broader efforts to provide our customers with a
superior travel experience from curb to gate."
State Senator James Sanders Jr. said: "I welcome this new
biometric technology to JFK's Terminal 4, which will make the travel
experience smoother, safer and faster for millions of people. JFK is an
international travel hub and we want to make it as convenient as
possible for patrons to catch their flights. Ideally, New Yorkers will
continue to use JFK to travel for work or leisure and tourists from
around the world will visit our great city and state."
"In the aftermath of 9/11, there is definitely a need for improved
security at our airports," said New York State Assemblymember
Michelle Titus. "As more and more people use apps on their
cellphones to do banking and other commercial tasks, I think it is
laudable to introduce biometric technology at self-serve kiosks that
will strengthen our security system. With its implementation, travelers
can avoid lines, save time and navigate busy airports more efficiently."
ABOUT JFKIAT
JFK International Air Terminal, LLC. (JFKIAT) is the operator of
Terminal 4 at John F. Kennedy International Airport, one of the most
active air terminals in the New York area, serving 34 international and
domestic airlines with an annual passenger volume of more than 21
million travelers in 2017. Terminal 4 is the first existing airport
terminal in the U.S. to receive LEED Gold certification by the United
States Green Building Council (USGBC) for operations and maintenance.
The Terminal's expansive Retail Lounge offers an unparalleled experience
for
travelers with a wide range of food and beverage and retail options,
from chic to upscale and from convenience stores, to electronics,
accessories and gifts. Terminal 4 was the first air terminal in North
America operated by a private management company. JFKIAT's managing
member is Schiphol USA Inc., a U.S. affiliate of Royal Schiphol Group.
ABOUT CLEAR
CLEAR is transforming the way people live, work and travel. Today, CLEAR
is powering a frictionless security experience in 39 U.S. airports and
sports venues. When you are you, instead of something in your pocket,
life is more frictionless, more secure, and more predictable. CLEAR is
trusted by millions of members and is certified as a Qualified
Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
After enrolling at any CLEAR location, members can begin using CLEAR
Lanes immediately (https://www.clearme.com/where-we-are).
For more information on CLEAR, visit http://www.clearme.com.
