[November 19, 2018] New Orgain Organic Simple Protein Bars Take The Guess Work Out Of Clean Nutrition

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Clean nutrition" is no longer a fad. It's a mandate. Nielsen recently reported that 93 percent of US households purchased a clean label product last year. And 68 percent of consumers want to recognize every ingredient on the label. Orgain's new Organic Simple Protein Bars check all of the boxes. Orgain Organic Simple Protein Bars round out a high-demand category, satisfying discerning palates with exceptional taste and texture. These bars contain only a handful of simple, high-quality, recognizable ingredients. In fact, most of the ingredients can be found in your pantry. These Simple Protein Bars are USDA-certified organic, plant-based, and boast 12 grams of protein and eight grams of fiber. Like all Orgain products, they have no soy, gluten or GMOs. They are also certified kosher and vegan. The bars come in three flavors: Chocolate Almond Sea Salt, Blueberry Almond, and hocolate Peanut Butter.



"At Orgain, we help others lead healthy, vibrant lives through organic and clean nutrition," said founder and CEO, Dr. Andrew Abraham. "We know how difficult it can be to find convenient and healthy snacks that are also flavorful with a pleasing texture. We live for the challenge of making this possible." Orgain Simple Bars are currently available at Orgain.com and on Amazon.

ABOUT ORGAIN

Orgain was created by Dr. Andrew Abraham to save his own life during his battle with cancer, and now it's made to fuel yours. Orgain's primary purpose is to make delicious organic nutritional products to help people lead healthy, vibrant lives. Its products include meal replacement shakes, protein powders and snack bars for adults and kids. Orgain uses only the highest quality ingredients, never at the cost of taste and texture. Most Orgain products are Certified Organic and all are soy free, gluten free, non-GMO and free of artificial colors, flavors and preservatives. To learn more about Orgain, and Dr. Abraham's fascinating story and purpose, or to shop products and browse recipes, visit www.orgain.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-orgain-organic-simple-protein-bars-take-the-guess-work-out-of-clean-nutrition-300752521.html SOURCE Orgain

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]