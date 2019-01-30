[November 19, 2018] New A4 devices expand Ricoh's portfolio by enhancing document security and meeting broader set of customer needs

MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today unveiled a powerful cloud-connected multifunction printer (MFP) alongside several affordable, efficient devices that provide streamlined user experiences. The announcement of these five A4 products highlight the diversity of Ricoh's portfolio at a time when customers are eagerly looking for a variety of solutions to fit their unique needs. The new RICOH MP C501SP provides power for high-volume and quality-conscious office print environments, and also serves as an excellent collaboration hub. Complementing the MP C501SP are the 34-page-per-minute (ppm), black-and-white RICOH SP 3710SF,* SP 3710DN, SP 330SFN and SP 330DN models, which provide budget-friendly options with high uptime. These products join Ricoh's award-winning A4 product line, two of which were recently honored with the Better Buys Editor's Choice recognition. The Collaboration Hub

The RICOH MP C501SP delivers 50-ppm speed and an internal finisher, a feature typically only available on more expensive A3 MFPs. The MP C501SP's 10.1-inch Smart Operation Panel leverages an intuitive interface and familiar pinch, swipe and flick gestures to navigate a variety of features and workflows. The Smart Operation Panel intuitively connects users to smart support tools and RICOH Cloud Workflow Solutions applications. This device combines the Smart Operation Panel's interoperability with the MP C501SP's impressive connectivity, including Mopria™ and near-field communication (NFC) tags. The User-Friendly Workhorses

Meanwhile, the 34-ppm black-and-white RICOH SP 3710SF and SP 3710DN, an MFP and printer, respectively, drive high uptime by keeping maintenance simple and less frequently required. The devices' All-in-One Cartridge makes keeping track of and replacing consumables easy. The starter cartridge's high yield – toner supply rated for 7,000 pages of use, up to seven times higher yield than some competitive supplies – lets users print uninterrupted for longer periods before having to change out consumables. An optional 250-sheet paper tray can boost these devices' capacity to 550 sheets, further contributing to higher uptime. Their low cost per page make them easy to fit into nearly any business. The SP 3710SF has a simple 4.3-inch embedded color touch panel to help navigate MFP features, while the SP 3710DN printer has a simplified four-line LCD panel display. Both devices require minimal to no training to start using, thanks to these streamlined interfaces and easy to use installation wizards. The SP 330SFN and SP 330DN provide the same features as the SP 3710SF MFP and SP 3710DN printer, respectively. However, the SP 330SFN and SP 330DN come with an industry-standard starter supply of toner rated for 1,000 pages. This allows the devices to be offered at a lower acquisition cost, helping to accommodate a wider variety of businesses' print-volume and budgetary needs. "No two work environments are exactly alike. That's why having the tools to serve a wide variety of customer needs is so crucial," said Mike Hunter, Director, Product Marketing, Ricoh USA, Inc. "With the unveiling of the RICOH MP C501SP, SP 3710SF, SP 3710DN, SP 330SFN and SP 330DN, we're empowering our dealers and our customers to mix and match from a broad pool of benefits and capabilities to fit their needs. Whether your business wants to produce specialty applications quickly or just needs an intuitive, affordable printer, we have you covered – and we have the expertise and solutions around those devices to bring them into your workflows for even greater benefits." Security without Sacrificing Productivity

A key aspect of empowering digital workplaces is making information in all its forms reliably secure and accessible, so Ricoh makes information security a design priority. For that reason, the RICOH MP C501SP employs network and device encryption, the ability to lock down unused network ports, latent data controls and other advanced security features, such as onboard DataOverwrite Security System and User Authentication, to help protect information copied, printed, scanned, stored and/or routed through it. Locked Print allows SP 3710SF, SP 3710DN, SP 330SFN and SP 330DN users to require a password to retrieve prints at the device, which can help improve document security and reduce wasteful printing. The MP C501SP comes equipped with a suite of smart support features to proactively promote uptime, such as remote diagnostics and troubleshooting, automatic alerts to support organizations when unscheduled service is needed, and preventative maintenance reminders. The SP 3710SF, SP 3710DN, SP 330SFN and SP 330DN are all ENERGY STAR® certified and carry an EPEAT® Silver rating. The MP C501SP is also ENERGY STAR certified, and it carries an EPEAT Gold rating. For more information on Ricoh's offerings, visit www.ricoh-usa.com or follow the company's social media channels on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. *The RICOH SP 3710SF will be available February 2019.







| About Ricoh | Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2018, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,063 billion yen (approx. 19.4 billion USD). For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com.

© 2018 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are

the trademarks of their respective companies. Contact: John Greco

Ricoh USA, Inc.

(973) 882-2023

john.greco@ricoh-usa.com Tracey Sheehy

Breakaway Communications for Ricoh

(212) 616-6003

tsheehy@breakawaycom.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-a4-devices-expand-ricohs-portfolio-by-enhancing-document-security-and-meeting-broader-set-of-customer-needs-300752626.html SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]