|[November 19, 2018]
New Global Udemy Report Finds Workers Increasingly Aware of the Skills Gap, Yet Optimistic about the Future
the global marketplace for learning and teaching online, today released
the "2018
Skills Gap Report," the company's third survey asking full-time
workers directly how they feel about digital transformation and what, if
anything, they're doing to prepare and respond to workplace changes.
According to the Udemy research, awareness is increasing around the
skills gap and how automation and artificial intelligence will impact
jobs. But, rather than see these trends as threats, most workers feel
good about their prospects and continue to believe that if they work
hard, they will be successful.
"Amid current challenges in the global economy, self-motivated knowledge
seekers are taking steps to prepare for what's ahead, even though
there's no consensus on what the future of work will hold," said Llibert
Argerich Villaespesa, Vice President of Marketing at Udemy. "More than
ever, job skills are changing rapidly. To keep pace with those
increasingly unpredictable changes, the most important skill workers can
bring to the table is the ability to continuously learn."
U.S. Skills Gap Awareness Grows; Self-Motivation Does Too
The contrast between job-seekers' skills and the qualifications demanded
by employers has grown starker: 84% percent of U.S. workers believe
there is a skills gap (up 6% from 2017) and 39% feel personally affected
by it (up 4%).
Looking closer, those ho recognize the urgency to upskill are already
doing what it takes to stay relevant in a fast-moving job market and
expect employers to provide training to help bridge the gap. Men and
millennials/Gen Z feel the skills gap effect most strongly and are more
apt to have undertaken some form of upskilling:
-
80% of those who said the skills for their jobs will change also said
they'd quit if their employers didn't offer the requisite training.
-
73% say they've already had to gain additional skills to do their jobs.
-
51% would quit a job where they weren't offered training.
-
Men (47%) feel more personally affected by the skills gap than women
(31%).
-
Millennials/Gen Z (47%) feel more personally affected by the skills
gap than workers ages 38+ (30%).
-
34% are taking online courses as their primary resource for learning
new skills.
Trends Hold Across Countries Surveyed
Sentiments from U.S. workers are echoed in other key global markets,
based on similar surveys Udemy fielded in Brazil, France, Mexico,
Portugal, and Spain. Employees in these countries agree there is a
skills gap, and an increasing number of people feel affected by it.
Moreover, people in all surveyed countries recognize AI/automation will
have an impact on jobs within the next five years, and the skills
required for existing jobs will change in that time, too.
Those who are self-motivated to seek out knowledge to better equip
themselves for rapidly evolving skills have the most confidence about
their future prospects:
-
The overwhelming majority of Brazilian (93%) and Mexican (88%) workers
think the skills necessary to do their job will change within five
years.
-
Portuguese workers are least likely (33%) to think automation will be
able to do their job within five years, while the majority (61%) of
Brazilians anticipate AI's takeover.
-
The Mexican workforce feels most personally affected by the skills gap
(73%), followed by Brazil (72%) and Spain (62%).
-
93% of the French workforce believes there is a skills gap, up 12%
from 2017.
-
Majority of workers in the U.S. (65%), Brazil (86%), France (53%),
Mexico (79%), Portugal (58%), and Spain (55%) expect to do better,
achieve more, and/or be more economically secure than their parents.
Methodology
The online survey for the U.S. was conducted by Toluna Group on behalf
of Udemy in September 2018 among more than 1,000 U.S. office workers in
full-time jobs who are ages 18 or older. The complete methodology for
all countries surveyed available upon request.
About Udemy
Udemy was founded in 2010 with the aim of improving lives through
learning. Udemy is a global marketplace for learning and teaching online
where more than 24 million students learn from an extensive library of
80,000 courses taught by expert instructors in over 50 different
languages. Whether learning for professional development or personal
enrichment, students can master new skills through self-paced, on-demand
courses, while instructors have a way to share their knowledge with the
world. For companies, Udemy for Business offers subscription access to a
collection of business-relevant courses as well as a simple platform to
host and distribute proprietary content in one central place. Udemy is
privately owned and headquartered in San Francisco with offices in
Denver, CO, Ireland, Turkey, and Brazil.
